Antitrust And Competition Practice At Shivadass & Shivadass (Law Chambers)

The Antitrust and Competition practice at Shivadass & Shivadass, stems from the team's inherent understanding of economics and competition. Our focus on economic laws such as tax and competition, has enabled us to assess, advise and strategize based on the requirements of clients in an evolving and interdisciplinary legal landscape.

Our team historically, has advised India Value Fund (Fast Track and Meru) before CCI, a car manufacturer in the spare parts manufacturer investigation before the CCI and Delhi High Court and a heavy equipment manufacturer before the Supreme Court on the issue of search and seizure by DG (CCI), among others.

Our Partner, Prashanth Shivadass, has also been empanelled as an Advocate to represent the Competition Commission of India across different fora, effective 2024.

Our Antitrust and Competition practice along with our well-recognized Data Protection and Privacy, Intellectual Property and Tax practices, provide holistic and concrete next steps to clients.

