CCI Rejects Complaint Against Use Of 'India' By Karate India Organization

The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") through its order dated 15.10.2025 in the matter titled as Mr. Adikessavaperoumal Baskar Sinouvassane vs Karate India Organisation rejected a complaint under Section 19(1)(a) of the Competition Act, 2002 by a world level referee against Karate India Organisation's use of ‘India' in its name.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: in India Sagus Legal are most popular: within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Government, Public Sector and Strategy topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals & BioTech industries

The Competition Commission of India ("CCI") through its order dated 15.10.2025 in the matter titled as Mr. Adikessavaperoumal Baskar Sinouvassane vs Karate India Organisation1 rejected a complaint under Section 19(1)(a) of the Competition Act, 2002 ("Competition Act") by a world level referee ("Informant") against Karate India Organisation's ("KIO") use of 'India' in its name.

The Informant alleged that KIO got itself registered with the word 'India' in its name without requisite approval in the form of "no objection certificate" from the Government of India, in violation of Section 4(3) of the Companies Act. The Informant has also alleged violation by KIO of an order dated 16.10.2018 by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports ("MYAS"), which prohibits unrecognised federations from using the words "India"/ "Indian" in their name or conducting national championships.

CCI, after considering the allegations along with the material available on record, noted that the allegations raised by the Informant primarily pertain to contravention of either the provisions of the Companies Act or the orders/directives of the MYAS. CCI noted that none of the allegations pertain to violation of the provisions of the Competition Act. Since, the subject matter of the allegations is not related to competition issues, CCI found that these did not merit further examination. Accordingly, the complaint was closed under the provisions of Section 26(2) of the Competition Act.

Footnote

1 Case No. 24 of 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.