This article has been published by the ET LegalWorld at Levelling the Labour Field: Antitrust Scrutiny in Employment Markets, ETLegalWorld

Competition law enforcement has traditionally centered around price-fixing and market allocation-related practices involving tangible goods and services. Over the last few years, the focus has shifted towards regulating the digitisation of these markets, driven by the growth of e-commerce. Now, with the increasing deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) into mainstream services, antitrust regulation has turned towards monitoring the impact of AI on competitive conditions. But, as AI's growth is concomitant with the development of large language models, robotics, and edge computing, each of which, in turn, require highly skilled individuals like researchers, engineers and data scientists to build, fine-tune, and responsibly deploy these technologies – there is a renewed, albeit, distinct regulatory interest to ensure competitiveness in the employment or "labour" market.

Competition regulators across the globe, most notably the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and Australia, have taken the view that employers' conduct may need scrutiny to safeguard competition for human capital, mobility and fair wages. Given the increasing contribution of "servicification" of the industrial sector to the Indian economy, the CCI Chair expressed a similar sentiment: the CCI's intention to closely review labour market arrangements, particularly in the AI market. As the Indian economy becomes increasingly tech and AI-driven, employment market restrictions are likely to be examined closely by the CCI.

Unpacking Wage-Fixing and No-Poach Agreements under Indian Law

The Competition Act, 2002 (CA02) prohibits anti-competitive agreements that may determine purchase or sale prices of services, limit or control production or provision of services, or allocate markets. No-poach pacts between competitors may be scrutinised as "market allocation" of labour. Similarly, wage-fixing may fall within "determining purchase prices" – with labour being the input purchased.

While the CA02 does not explicitly address employment market agreements, it applies to the services market. CA02 defines a "service" as "service of any description which is made available to potential users and includes the provision of services in connection with business of any industrial or commercial matters." The definition is therefore wide enough to include employment markets under the CCI's purview. Anti-competitive conduct in employment markets may manifest in several ways, such as:

wage-fixing agreements, where competitors agree to share wage-related information or standardise salaries or benefits, suppressing employee compensation. Competitors may even engage in algorithmic collusion to decide uniform hourly wages, particularly for gig workers. This impacts competitive hiring as competitors agree not to compete on payouts. no-poach or non-compete agreements, where businesses agree not to solicit or hire each other's employees, restricting labour mobility.

Labour is a key input, particularly in technology, consulting, and startup sectors. Which is why both types of arrangements may lessen competition for acquiring talent, offer fewer hiring options to employees and result in an overall reduced incentive to innovate. Suppressing competition for this input may impair overall economic efficiency.

In the US, the Department of Justice has actively pursued cases involving wage-fixing and no-poach agreements and believes that these agreements are per se antitrust violations. The European Commission (EC) has also signalled a heightened focus on labour market restrictions, finding them inherently anti-competitive. In fact, the EC's scrutiny recently culminated in a first-time fine for a no-poach arrangement involving two online food delivery companies – Delivery Hero and Glovo. The competitors colluded through Delivery Hero's minority shareholding in Glovo, which the EC found limited the number and quality of opportunities for workers.

In India, the CCI has previously reviewed allegations involving non-competes in employment contracts (Larry Lee/ Pangea3 (2013); Anand Moudgil/ Orbit Aviation (2021). These were preliminarily dismissed on the grounds that employees negotiate their salaries after calculating the loss of pay during the period of non-compete post-employment when executing service contracts involving non-competes. Wage fixing and no-poach arrangements are yet to be reviewed by the CCI.

Does merger control have a role for acqui-hires?

Recent antitrust discourse has centered around how to treat "acqui-hires," i.e. when talent is acquired without acquiring any interest in the entity in which such employees were previously hired. The key question is whether such acqui-hires should be subject to a regulator's ex-ante merger control review, and if so, on what legal basis?

Under the CA02, only an acquisition of shares, control, voting rights or assets by a person or a merger or amalgamation between two or more 'enterprises' is subject to CCI's merger control jurisdiction, if it meets any of the prescribed asset, turnover or transaction value "thresholds" and is not specifically exempt. Arguably, acqui-hires, in and of themselves, do not satisfy the regulator's merger control jurisdiction. That is, personnel or talent acquisition does not qualify as any of these 'acquisitions'. Human capital or employees was not accounted for in any provision dealing with merger control, even in the recent amendments, confirming the lack of any legislative intent to expand the scope of merger control to acqui-hires.

Scrutinising the role of acqui-hires was also recently tested in Microsoft/ Inflection. Microsoft hired the core team of Inflection AI, a technology company venturing into AI, without dissolving Inflection. The migration triggered calls for regulatory scrutiny, claiming Microsoft had executed a de facto acquisition of Inflection without triggering EC merger control notification obligations. The EC invited Member States to invoke Article 22 of the EU Merger Regulation to refer the transaction to the EC.

Eventually, the referrals from several member states were withdrawn following the September 2024 decision of the European Court of Justice in Illumina/ Grail holding that the EC cannot process referrals for deals below notification thresholds. Separately, the Bundeskartellamt in Germany and the UK Competition and Markets Authority also independently closed their inquiries, acknowledging a lack of local nexus or an inability to articulate a plausible theory of competitive harm.

A Calibrated Path Forward

As the Microsoft/ Inflection case shows, there is a temptation to review acqui-hires under merger control. But ultimately, the objective of all antitrust and merger control regulation is to curb adverse effects on competition. Regardless of the deal's "form" or a potential theory of harm, if a transaction does not breach objectively set merger control thresholds, there is a low likelihood of a cogent statement of harm. To the contrary, directing parties to an ex-ante notification process risks being counter-productive; it drives regulatory uncertainty and creates a chilling effect on transactions in a given sector. Moreover, in India, the CCI has ex-post enforcement powers to review anti-competitive conduct, even if it arises from a transaction. Effectively, where acqui-hire propels anti-competitive conduct, the CCI can intervene swiftly and decisively.

There is arguably a case for a regulator to refrain from asserting premature jurisdiction over acqui-hire arrangements, without more, unless one of two conditions is satisfied: (i) the parties independently satisfy the statutory asset or turnover thresholds (and the target cannot claim the small-target exemption); or (ii) deal-value thresholds are met and the target carries on substantive business operations in India. Outside those parameters, it is difficult to justify subjecting hiring decisions to merger review absent legislative amendment, apart from the fact that it is unlikely to achieve the objectives of CA02. Instead, the antitrust regulator may consider issuing guidance on how employment-related agreements may be assessed under CA02 and undertaking market studies, with a special focus on IT to remain abreast of practices in these markets and their impact, if any, on competition.

