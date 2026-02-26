Changes To The Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member Route

1. Overview of the Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member Visa

The Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member Visa is an immigration route for adult children (aged 18 or over) of a BN(O) Status Holder, to live, work and study in the UK.

The route is currently open to adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who were born on or after 1 July 1997. On 9 February 2026, the government announced that the BN(O) Household Member route was going to expand to allow adult children who were under 18 at the time of Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997.

2. BN(O) Status and Registration Before the 1997 Handover

BN(O) Status is a form of British nationality, created prior to Hong Kong's handover to China in 1997. A person who was a British Dependent Territories citizen by virtue (wholly or partly) of a connection with Hong Kong must have applied to be registered as a British National (Overseas). An application had to be made in the 10 years preceding the handover: between 1 July 1987 and 30 June 1997 inclusive, except for those born in 1997 who had to apply by 31 December 1997. BN(O) Status is also not attainable by descent, therefore those who did not register in time or were born after the handover were not able to obtain BN(O) Status.

3. Development of the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa and Household Member Route

The Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas) (BN(O)) route was introduced in January 2021, allowing BN(O) Status Holders and eligible family members to come to the UK on a pathway to settlement.

When first launched, the BN(O) Household Member route was primarily designed for the adult children of BN(O) Status Holders, born after 1 July 1997, who lived with their BN(O) Status Holder parent(s). In addition to meeting the general requirements, applicants had to show they normally lived with the BN(O) Status Holder and were applying at the same time to relocate to the UK.

This structure created an obvious disparity between siblings who were close in age. Some children could apply independently because they were eligible to be registered as BN(O) Status Holders in their own right, while younger siblings, born after 1 July 1997, could not access the route independently.

On 30 November 2022, the route was amended to allow the children of BN(O) Status Holders to apply independently. They no longer needed to be part of the same household or apply at the same time as the BN(O) Status Holder. At that stage, however, eligibility remained limited to those born on or after 1 July 1997.

While these changes widened access, a gap remained. Certain inpiduals, who were children and had not been registered as BN(O) Status Holders in their own right before the handover, still had no eligibility under the route.

4. Implementation of the 2026 BN(O) Household Member Changes

The Household Member route is now being expanded further, to allow adult children of BN(O) Status Holders, who were under 18 before 1 July 1997 and did not register as BN(O) Status Holders. The government has stated:

"The route's expansion closes a gap in eligibility that has led to unfair outcomes within families, with some children able to resettle and others not."

At the time of writing, no statement of changes or explanatory memorandum has been published, so it is not yet clear when the changes will take effect.

No changes have been announced to the existing suitability and eligibility requirements for the BN(O) Household Member route. Under the current rules, an applicant must not only be the adult child of a BN(O) Status Holder, but must also:

Make a valid application;

Not fall for refusal under the general grounds for refusal;

Hold a valid TB test certificate (where required);

Meet the financial requirement; and

Be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, or the Isle of Man.

5. Settlement in the UK Under the Hong Kong BN(O) Household Member Visa Route

In the Government's closed consultation paper on settlement, it is not yet clear whether any of the settlement requirements for BN(O) visa holders will change. However, the paper confirms that the BN(O) route will continue to provide a five-year pathway to settlement.

7. Frequently Asked Questions

Who was previously eligible under the BN(O) Household Member route?

Before the announced expansion, the route was limited to adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who were born on or after 1 July 1997. Changes in November 2022 also allowed eligible children to apply independently, without being part of the same household or applying at the same time as the BN(O) Status Holder.

Who can apply under the expanded BN(O) Household Member route?

The route is being expanded to allow adult children of BN(O) Status Holders who were under 18 before 1 July 1997 and who did not register as BN(O) Status Holders in their own right.

Why is the BN(O) Household Member route being expanded?

The Government has stated that the expansion is intended to close a gap in eligibility that led to unfair outcomes within families, where some siblings were able to resettle in the UK and others were not.

Does the expansion change the existing eligibility requirements?

No changes have been announced to the existing suitability and eligibility requirements. Applicants must still make a valid application, meet the financial requirement, satisfy residence requirements and not fall for refusal under the general grounds.

What are the current residence requirements for applicants?

Under the current rules, applicants must be ordinarily resident in Hong Kong, the UK, the Bailiwick of Jersey, the Bailiwick of Guernsey, or the Isle of Man.

When will the new BN(O) changes take effect?

At the time of writing, no statement of changes or explanatory memorandum has been published, so it is not yet clear when the changes will take effect.

Does the BN(O) route still lead to settlement in the UK?

Yes. The Government's consultation paper confirms that the BN(O) route will continue to provide a five-year pathway to settlement.

