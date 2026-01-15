I Lost My Right Of Abode. What Happens Now?

If you have lost your right of abode in Hong Kong, you will automatically acquire the right to land in Hong Kong.

With this new right to land status, you will have the right to:

land in Hong Kong; not to have imposed on you any condition of stay in Hong Kong; and not to have a removal order made against you.

Therefore, you may enter Hong Kong to live, work or study with the need to obtain a visa. However, as the recent case of Stewart Marcus Jonathan v Secretary for Security [2025] 4 HKLRD 560 reiterates, if you have the right to land and you commit a crime that is punishable by 2 or more years' imprisonment, you may be deported from Hong Kong. This differs from having the right of abode where you may not be deported.

If you have lost your right of abode, you will need to apply for a new Hong Kong identity card to reflect your new right to land status.

