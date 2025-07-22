Macau Plans Ad Rules Shake Up, Targeting Gambling And Influencer Marketing

The Macau Special Administrative Region ("Macau") is shaking up its advertising rules, launching a 30-day public consultation on 4 July 2025 to update a law that's been largely unchanged since 1989. The proposed overhaul aims to bring Macau's advertising law in line with the realities of today's digital and media landscape, particularly in the context of gambling and influencer marketing.

Outdated Framework Faces Overhaul

Macau's current Advertising Activity law, Law No. 7/89/M, was enacted more than three decades ago, back when the city was still under Portuguese control, casinos were operated by a monopoly and Internet was at its infancy.

While the law has served its purpose in regulating traditional advertising, it has become increasingly inadequate in addressing the complexities of modern marketing, particularly with the expansion of gambling in the territory and the advent of online marketing and online gambling.

"The nature of advertising, including its content, format, and dissemination channels, has changed significantly," said Mr. YAU Yun Wah, Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT), during a press conference on 4 July 2025. 1

Key Proposed Amendments

Clarifying Definitions and Strengthening Minors Protection

The proposed amendments aim to clearly define what constitutes advertising media and to specify what types of content may be considered misleading or fraudulent. In addition, the new rules would broaden the scope of prohibited advertising content targeted at minors.

Comprehensive Ban on Gambling Advertisements

While the proposed amendments aim to streamline advertising regulations across various sectors, one of the most significant and closely watched changes concerns Macau's massive gambling industry. The amendments seek to consolidate and clarify existing rules in this area, reflecting the gambling sector's prominence and the government's concern over its social impact.

The amendments introduce a blanket ban on advertisements that "draw public attention or evoke associations with gambling activities" or "encourage anyone to participate in any form of gambling activity". The broad prohibition would cover depictions of gaming equipment, betting odds, and promotional campaigns that offer rewards tied to gambling participation.

Under the current advertising law (Law No. 7/89/M), promotional activities are permitted strictly within designated casino areas. However, it is unclear whether this exception will remain under the new framework. If the proposed amendments are adopted, they could result in a complete prohibition of gambling-related advertising, regardless of location or format, dramatically reshaping how gambling is marketed in Macau.

Regulating Influencer Marketing

For the first time, Macau's advertising law will explicitly cover influencer marketing. Individuals who promote products or services using their name, image, reputation, or profession are referred to as "advertising ambassadors" and will be subject to legal obligations.

Under the new rules, advertising ambassadors must demonstrate "truthfulness" in their endorsements and may be required to provide proof of actual use of the product concerned before advertising them. "We hope that, in the future, advertising ambassadors will be clearly identified in advertisements," Yau said.2

Simplified Procedures and Enhanced Enforcement

The proposed law introduces a simplified registration process for advertising activities, replacing the current requirement for prior approval. At the same time, enforcement powers will be significantly strengthened. Authorities will be empowered to impose interim measures to stop illegal advertising and issue penalties for non-compliance.

Sanctions under the revised framework will be broader. In addition to fines, penalties may include business suspension, prohibition from engaging in advertising activities, and professional disqualification. While the new law does not specify exact fine amounts, it leaves room for future adjustments.

Importantly, the amendments introduce a warning mechanism for minor infractions, allowing businesses to voluntarily rectify issues before formal penalties are imposed.

Other Significant Changes

Other significant proposed changes include:-

Ban on advertisements for loan or finance services (except for licensed institutions such as banks);

Restricting permitted content in advertisements for tobacco and alcohol;

Regulating advertisements for medical and healthcare products/services;

Increasing fines and penalties for breaches of the advertising law.

Public Consultation and Legislative Timeline

The public consultation period runs until 2 August 2025. The DSEDT will host five sessions to gather feedback. The final draft of the law is expected to be submitted to the city's Legislative Assembly by the end of 2025.3

Industry Implications

If enacted in its current form, the revised Advertising Activity Law would establish one of the more stringent gambling advertising regimes in the world. It would align Macau's regulatory framework with international standards and reflect a growing emphasis on consumer protection, transparency, and accountability.

The implications are particularly significant for Macau's land-based casino industry, as the city remains the only jurisdiction in China where casino gambling is legal. How the new rules will affect marketing strategies in the gaming sector remains to be seen.

