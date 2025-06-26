Haldanes' Recent Successes In Fraud Recovery: Securing Justice For Clients

Swift and decisive action is essential to the successful recovery of money in fraud cases where time-sensitive measures can make a significant difference in recovering lost assets.

The civil litigation team at Haldanes has substantial experience in handling local and international fraud recovery cases, providing clients with effective legal support during challenging times.

The following recent cases demonstrate the team's expertise in securing judgments and guiding clients through complex recovery processes.

High-stake Email Impersonation Fraud – Verde Brasil Industria De Produtos Plasticos Ltda v Wosite Limited & Others [2025] HKCFI 626

In this case, the Plaintiff, a Brazilian company, fell victim to an email scam where the fraudsters impersonated the Plaintiff's supplier and asked the Plaintiff to transfer EUR3,700,000 to the bank account of a Hong Kong limited company.

After the Plaintiff made the transfer, the sum was then almost immediately dissipated through a series of transfers from the recipient account to multiple accounts held by other companies.

Haldanes' team acted quickly to liaise with law enforcement, resulting in the freezing of the relevant accounts. The team then represented the client in civil proceedings, securing an urgent injunction and discovery orders to trace the misappropriated funds. Ultimately, a default judgment was obtained in favour of the client on the ground of unjust enrichment.

Online Investment Scam – Peng Xulei v Changz Trade Limited & Others [2024] HKDC 2023

The Plaintiff in this case was the victim of an online investment scam. On the basis of an online advertisement, she was persuaded to attend virtual investment seminars purportedly organised by an experienced investor.

She was then induced by the scammers to open an investment account and deposit a large sum of money ostensibly for the purpose of trading shares, only to lose all contact with the scammers and be unable to withdraw her purported earnings

Haldanes' team moved promptly, securing a default judgment against the relevant parties within three months of commencing legal proceedings.

Conclusion

These successful outcomes highlight Haldanes' expertise in international asset recovery. The team's swift action, cross-border coordination, and effective use of legal tools—such as injunctions and tracing orders—demonstrate their ability to navigate complex fraud cases.

Their approach ensures clients receive practical, results-oriented support, reinforcing Haldanes' reputation for handling challenging asset recovery matters with professionalism and efficiency.

The leading partner in the two cases was Paul Lui, assisted by Associate Eugene Huang.

