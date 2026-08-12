Asia Fund Finance Market Review

Asia’s fund finance market continued to mature and diversify in the first half of 2026. New transactions completed by June 2026 represented a total deal value of approximately USD 1.64 billion, with new-money volumes increasing by approximately 20% year-on-year.

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H1 2026 Trends, Data and Outlook for the Asia Fund Finance market. This forms part of the August 2026 edition of FUNDed.

Key Figures at a Glance

Asia’s fund finance market continued to mature and diversify in the first half of 2026. New transactions completed by June 2026 represented a total deal value of approximately USD 1.64 billion, with new-money volumes increasing by approximately 20% year-on-year. Subscription lines remained the dominant product, accounting for roughly half of all new transactions. Amendment and joinder activity also recorded a 20% increase in deal volume compared with the same period in 2025. The market remains predominantly bank-led.

Product Mix: How the Market Is Diversifying

Subscription lines continued to lead the market, comprising approximately 50% of new transactions in the first half of 2026. NAV facilities accounted for around 17%, with other products (including management fee facilities) representing the remaining 33%. This reflects a further broadening of the product mix compared with 2025, when subscription lines accounted for roughly 72% of new activity, NAV facilities approximately 14%, and other categories saw only limited uptake. While NAV activity remained broadly steady year-on-year, the overall market has become noticeably more diversified.

Subscription Line Facilities: Deal Flow, Tenor and Pricing

Subscription lines recorded a steady flow of new transactions in the first half of 2026, with a similar number of new deals completed relative to the corresponding period in 2025. Amendment and joinder activity increased by 25% year-on-year, underscoring the continued relevance of subscription lines as the market’s foundational product.

Tenor for new subscription line transactions was evenly distributed across the 1–2 year, 2–3 year, and 3–4 year buckets, each representing approximately one-third of new deals. This marks a notable shift from H1 2025, when all new subscription line transactions fell within the 3–4 year tenor bucket.

Margins on Asia subscription lines are converging within 1.4%–1.5% per annum, representing both a tightening and a narrowing from 2025, when margins typically ranged from 1.08% to 1.65% per annum. Unused commitment fees are similarly settling within a narrower band of 0.20%–0.25%, down from 0.20%–0.35% in 2025. This compression is indicative of an increasingly competitive lending environment for subscription facilities across the region.

Amend-and-extend activity remained robust. Extensions of term and increases in facility size were the most common drivers, marking a shift from 2025 when extensions were more frequently paired with facility downsizes. This pivot from downsizing to upsizing reflects broader optimism in the deployment environment and signals healthy demand for larger credit commitments across the region.

NAV Facilities: Tenor and Pricing Trends

NAV deal volume in the first half of 2026 remained consistent with the same period in 2025, with tenor continuing to favour the 4–5 year bucket, reflecting sponsors’ preference for aligning financing tenors with portfolio realisation timelines. NAV pricing reflects the higher risk profile relative to subscription lines, with advance rates commonly observed at 26%–40% and margins at 4.00%–7.75% per annum.

Regional Deal Activity: Hong Kong and Singapore Lead

New deal activity in the first half of 2026 was concentrated in Hong Kong (approximately 50%) and Singapore (approximately 33.3%), with other jurisdictions accounting for the balance. This represents a geographic shift from 2025, when Japan and Singapore were the primary drivers. Both Hong Kong and Singapore are expected to remain the principal hubs, with steady pipelines anticipated into the second half of 2026.

Lender Landscape: Banks Remain Dominant

Traditional banks continued to dominate the lender landscape in Asia during the first half of 2026, accounting for the vast majority of new deal activity. The market remains anchored by established lending relationships, reinforcing Asia’s distinct structural profile relative to the more diversified lender base seen in Western markets.

Outlook for H2 2026

Core Asia markets are expected to remain resilient, with Hong Kong and Singapore continuing to anchor regional activity in the second half of 2026. Subscription lines are likely to retain market leadership, while the broadening product mix signals a market deepening in sophistication. Pricing compression and narrowing commitment fee ranges point to an increasingly efficient and competitive environment. A continued preference for committed facilities with flexible structures is anticipated, alongside a sustained amend-and-extend pipeline.

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