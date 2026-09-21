Today is the day for Vietnam.

From Frontier to Emerging Market: A New Chapter Begins

21 September 2026 is a landmark day for Vietnam.

Today, Vietnam’s reclassification by FTSE Russell from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status officially takes effect.

After years of preparation, regulatory reform and improvements to Vietnam’s capital-market infrastructure, the country enters a new chapter in its integration into the international financial system.

This is much more than a change of label.

It is international recognition of how far Vietnam has come – and an important signal of where the country intends to go next.

Eight years in the making

Vietnam was placed on FTSE Russell’s Watch List for possible promotion to Secondary Emerging Market status in September 2018.

The journey was neither automatic nor easy.

For years, international investors identified market-access issues that needed to be addressed, particularly settlement procedures and the requirement for foreign institutional investors to pre-fund securities purchases.

Vietnam responded with substantial reforms.

The introduction of the non-prefunding model for Foreign Institutional Investors, improvements to procedures for failed trades and subsequent work on access through global brokers were particularly important steps in bringing Vietnam’s market infrastructure closer to international practice. (LSEG⁠)

In October 2025, FTSE Russell announced that Vietnam would be promoted from Frontier to Secondary Emerging Market status, subject to an interim assessment.

Then came the decisive confirmation.

On 7 April 2026, FTSE Russell announced that Vietnam had satisfied the requirements for Secondary Emerging Market status and confirmed that the reclassification would become effective from the opening of the market on Monday, 21 September 2026. (LSEG⁠)

That day is today.

Why it matters

Emerging-market classification places Vietnam within a fundamentally different international investment universe.

Following the reclassification, Vietnam becomes eligible for inclusion in FTSE Russell’s Global Equity Index Series (GEIS) and important global benchmarks including the FTSE Emerging Markets Index, FTSE All-World Index and FTSE Global All Cap Index. These benchmarks are followed internationally by institutional investors and are also used as the basis for index-tracking investment products. (LSEG⁠)

That matters because international capital increasingly moves through benchmarks.

When a market enters major international indices, it becomes relevant to a much broader universe of global asset managers, pension funds, exchange-traded funds and institutional investors.

The potential significance therefore extends well beyond Vietnam’s stock exchange.

It can contribute to greater international visibility for Vietnamese companies, deeper liquidity, broader institutional participation and continued pressure for higher standards of transparency, governance and market efficiency.

The upgrade is also a responsibility

Vietnam should celebrate today.

But emerging market status should be regarded as a beginning rather than an endpoint.

FTSE Russell’s decision reflects substantial progress in market accessibility and infrastructure. Maintaining international investor confidence will require Vietnam to continue that reform process.

The priorities are clear: efficient market access, transparent and predictable regulation, effective settlement infrastructure, stronger corporate governance, reliable disclosure and continued protection of investor rights.

Vietnam has already demonstrated that it is prepared to undertake difficult reforms when there is a clear long-term objective.

That momentum should continue.

A carefully managed transition

The transition into FTSE Russell’s global indices will not occur all at once.

FTSE Russell has deliberately adopted a four-stage implementation process designed to support an orderly transition and allow the market to absorb the associated international investment flows.

Vietnam’s applicable investability weight is scheduled to be introduced as follows:

September 2026 – 10%

March 2027 – additional 20%

June 2027 – additional 35%

September 2027 – final 35%

The process therefore begins today and is scheduled to reach 100% of the applicable investability weight in September 2027, subject to FTSE Russell’s evaluation of index replication following each tranche. (LSEG⁠)

This phased approach is important. It means that today’s upgrade is not a one-day event but the beginning of a year-long process of deeper integration into the international institutional investment landscape.

The bigger story: Vietnam’s transformation

For those of us who have watched Vietnam develop over several decades, today’s milestone has a significance extending beyond capital markets.

Vietnam’s transformation has been extraordinary.

The country has evolved from a relatively closed economy into one of Asia’s increasingly important manufacturing, trading and investment destinations.

International trade agreements, expanding manufacturing capabilities, infrastructure development and integration into global supply chains have progressively changed Vietnam’s position in the world economy.

Capital-market development is another important part of that transformation.

International investors do not look only at economic growth. They also look at accessibility, transparency, legal certainty, governance and the ability to deploy and repatriate capital efficiently.

The FTSE Russell upgrade therefore sends an important message:

Vietnam is becoming increasingly integrated into the architecture of global capital markets.

What comes next?

Today is a day for celebration.

Tomorrow, the work will continue.

Vietnam now has an opportunity to use Emerging Market status as a catalyst for the next generation of reforms.

Continued modernization of the securities market, deeper institutional participation, stronger governance standards, further development of financial products and infrastructure, and predictable implementation of investment regulations can reinforce the credibility that Vietnam has worked so hard to establish.

There is also a wider opportunity.

A deeper and more sophisticated domestic capital market can help Vietnamese companies obtain capital for expansion, innovation, infrastructure and international growth while reducing excessive dependence on traditional bank financing.

That would benefit not merely foreign investors but Vietnam’s own businesses and economy.

TODAY IS THE DAY FOR VIETNAM

After eight years on FTSE Russell’s Watch List, the waiting is over.

21 September 2026 marks Vietnam’s official transition from Frontier Market to Secondary Emerging Market status under the FTSE Russell classification framework. (LSEG⁠)

It is recognition of years of reform.

It is recognition of Vietnam’s growing importance to international investors.

And, above all, it represents an opportunity.

Vietnam should use this moment not as the culmination of its capital-market development, but as the starting point for the next stage.

From Frontier to Emerging.

From regional success story to increasingly important global investment market.

From promise to participation.

Today is the day for Vietnam.



For further information regarding investments, acquisitions, joint ventures, legal due diligence or M&A transactions in Vietnam, please contact Dr. Oliver Massmann at omassmann@duanemorris.com;