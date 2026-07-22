ARTICLE
22 July 2026

Asia Private Capital Analysis Q2 2026: A Game Of Two Halves?

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer’s quarterly review of private capital buyouts, fundraising and disputes tells a familiar story for the first half of 2026: subdued on-market play with flashes of brilliance.
Worldwide Finance and Banking
Kathryn Sanger,Peiwen Chen,Anthony Vasey
+3 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Technology and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Asia

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer’s quarterly review of private capital buyouts, fundraising and disputes tells a familiar story for the first half of 2026: subdued on-market play with flashes of brilliance.

The question is whether 2026 follows the trend of recent years and stages a lively comeback in the second half, or whether geopolitical and market influences will see only the strongest private capital players risk making their move.

“With global uncertainty lingering over the field of play, the first half saw a quiet performance from Asia’s private capital fundraisers,” said funds partner Benjamin Lohr.

“There were bright spots of course, with the largest market players taking their shots and raising high-value funds.”

“Buyout pressure will only mount as the second half progresses,” said M&A partner Anthony Vasey.

“Dry powder remains high, IPO markets are ready for exits, and pressure will increase on GPs and LPs to realise their potential.”

As the US private credit default rate remains at an all-time high, the potential for defaults and enforcement disputes is increasing, and documentation quality could be an issue.

“Unlike bank lending documents, some private credit documents have not yet been stress tested through litigation, and gaps may only become apparent when something goes wrong,” said disputes counsel Aaron McDonald.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Kathryn Sanger
Kathryn Sanger
Photo of Peiwen Chen
Peiwen Chen
Photo of Benjamin Lohr
Benjamin Lohr
Photo of Anthony Vasey
Anthony Vasey
Photo of Aaron McDonald
Aaron McDonald
Photo of Malika Chandrasegaran
Malika Chandrasegaran
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More