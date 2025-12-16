ARTICLE
16 December 2025

Enhancing Oversight

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") published its conclusions on the enhancements to the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") and the related Listing Rules in December 2024.
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") published its conclusions on the enhancements to the Corporate Governance Code ("CG Code") and the related Listing Rules in December 2024. These enhancements, particularly the Mandatory Disclosure Requirements ("MDRs"), place an increased emphasis on boards to exercise diligent oversight of RMIC systems, including the need to ensure a structured process is in place for evaluating RMIC systems at least annually.

The enhancements to the MDRs became effective for financial years starting on or after 1 July 2025. Issuers now have a narrow window of opportunity to implement the necessary adjustments and enhancements over their review of the RMIC systems in order to ensure the accuracy and completeness of disclosures as required by the enhanced CG Code.

Download the publication to understand key insights of RMIC systems and how KPMG can assist organisations in reviewing, developing, and maintaining robust and structured RMIC systems.

