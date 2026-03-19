The EU Pharma Package: Formal Adoption In Sight

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 With formal adoption by both the Council of the EU and the EU Parliament expected by summer 2026, stakeholders should start looking into implementation preparations, as the final binding texts – set to be published in the Official Journal following formal adoption – are expected to closely reflect the compromise texts now published.

With formal adoption by both the Council of the EU and the EU Parliament expected by summer 2026, stakeholders should start looking into implementation preparations, as the final binding texts – set to be published in the Official Journal following formal adoption – are expected to closely reflect the compromise texts now published. Key takeaway #2 The EU Pharma Package introduces reforms designed to enhance access, availability, and affordability of medicinal products across the EU. Key changes include updates to regulatory data protection, the Bolar exemption, fiscal import requirements, launch obligations and shortage mitigation, and advertising rules.

The EU Pharma Package introduces reforms designed to enhance access, availability, and affordability of medicinal products across the EU. Key changes include updates to regulatory data protection, the Bolar exemption, fiscal import requirements, launch obligations and shortage mitigation, and advertising rules. Key takeaway #3 Crowell will continue its series of client alerts on the EU Pharma Package to provide an updated, in-depth analysis of the most pertinent new provisions and changes that will be formally adopted, in order for stakeholders to keep up with the most recent developments.

The EU Pharma Package represents the most significant reform of EU pharmaceutical legislation in over two decades, setting the stage for a new era in medicine regulation. Introduced by the European Commission back in April 2023, the proposals are designed to promote innovation, strengthen medicine availability and affordability, reduce regulatory burdens, ensure a fair and competitive European pharmaceutical market, and modernize the EU's pharmaceutical framework. The EU Pharma Package will replace the more than twenty-year-old Directive 2001/83/EC and Regulation 726/2004, and incorporates the separate regulations on orphan and pediatric medicines, thereby bringing the entire regulatory framework up to date.

The legislative process has now reached a decisive stage. On March 6, 2026, the Council's COREPER I Committee (Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States) formally endorsed the provisional political agreement reached on December 11, 2025, by the Council and the EU Parliament, and published the compromise texts for the two central legislative proposals of the EU Pharma Package. The Parliament's Committee on Public Health (SANT) is expected to vote on these proposals on March 18, 2026.

Final approval by both the EU Parliament and Council is projected for summer 2026. Once approved, the legislative texts will undergo translations into all EU languages and will be officially published in the Official Journal of the EU. The new EU Pharma Package will then enter into force 20 days after publication, triggering the agreed transitional periods and setting a clear path toward full applicability by 2028.

Limited risk of sudden substantive changes at this stage

The publication of the compromise texts signals that the legislative content of the EU Pharma Package is now essentially finalized. At this advanced stage, the prospect of significant or unexpected changes to the legislative texts – other than minor technical or editorial adjustments and consistency changes – is limited.

For the sector, this brings an end to the period of uncertainty over the final content of the new legislation. The focus must now shift to implementation and compliance preparation. Stakeholders can move forward in beginning impact analyses and compliance planning with reasonable certainty, using the published compromise texts as a reliable basis.

Stay tuned for new updates in our client alert series

With the legislative proposals now effectively being finalized, it is the ideal moment to resume our series of client alerts on the EU Pharma Package. Building upon our previous alerts where we discussed and compared the proposals of the three EU institutions (all ten alerts are available here), we will now provide an updated, in-depth analysis of the most pertinent new provisions and changes that will formally be adopted.

We will be setting out the final positions for the topics addressed in our previous alerts, as well as other key issues affecting the pharmaceutical industry, the anticipated Commission's implementing and delegated acts, the transposition into national law by EU Member States and potential variations in national implementing measures, and the transitional periods and concrete compliance timelines.

While the legislative process is not yet fully concluded, the trajectory is sufficiently clear for stakeholders to take proactive steps. A thorough understanding of the EU Pharma Package is essential. Detailed commentary will help inform strategic planning, support compliance efforts and proactive risk management, and facilitate timely adaptation to new legal requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.