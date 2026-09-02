Middle East Family Office Succession Planning: Avoiding Offshore Probate Freezes

For Middle Eastern family offices and family businesses, succession planning has often focused on structure: offshore holding companies, trusts and foundations designed to protect wealth, consolidate ownership and support international investment.

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Part one of our three-part series for family offices and family businesses in the Middle East.

For Middle Eastern family offices and family businesses, succession planning has often focused on structure: offshore holding companies, trusts and foundations designed to protect wealth, consolidate ownership and support international investment.

Over time, even well-designed structures can become exposed if succession, governance and operational continuity arrangements have not evolved alongside the family, its assets and the jurisdictions in which it operates.

In practice, the death or incapacity of a founder can expose bottlenecks such as probate processes, cross-border recognition issues and gaps in decision-making authority. The result can be a temporary but damaging restriction on access to assets, capital and control.

The consequences of this can affect liquidity, control, reputation and family cohesion at the moment when stability and continuity are most needed.

The central risk is not that an offshore structure exists, but that the structure may not operate effectively at the precise moment the family needs continuity most. For directors and principals, the question is therefore practical: who can act, who can access liquidity, and who can make decisions immediately after a succession event?

Why founder succession is a critical risk for family offices

For first-generation wealth creators, succession is emotionally complex. The shift from founder-led decision-making to a clear succession model is also one of the defining governance moments in the life of a family office.

Managed effectively, it can strengthen a family’s legacy and support continuity across generations. Managed poorly, it can create uncertainty and division at a critical moment. Avoiding blocked assets is not just a legal or structural issue; it is about protecting reputation, ensuring business stability and preserving family cohesion at a time of vulnerability.

How offshore structures can create hidden probate exposure

The risk often arises from a misconception that placing assets into an offshore company, trust or foundation automatically removes probate exposure. If the founder dies without a clear continuity plan, the legal structure may remain intact while practical control is delayed.

If there is no clear succession of directorship, bank mandates still depend on a deceased signatory, or foreign courts are required to recognise succession rights, assets can effectively be frozen pending legal confirmation of who can act.

In cross-border scenarios, matters can become even more complex, with probate or estate administration potentially needing to be obtained in multiple jurisdictions. Recognition of foreign grants can take time, and local banks or counterparties can adopt a cautious stance that restricts transactions until clarity is established.

During that period, operating businesses may struggle to execute transactions, dividend flows may be interrupted, investment opportunities may be missed, real estate assets may sit unmanaged and lending facilities may be constrained.

Why Middle East succession planning is more complex

Common characteristics in the region include:

Multi-generational families with multiple beneficiaries and heirs

Assets held across several jurisdictions

Operating businesses intertwined with personal wealth

Increasing internationalisation of family members

The potential application of Shari’a inheritance principles in certain circumstances

Founder-led decision-making remaining concentrated within a single individual

Together, these factors can expose weak points if succession planning has not been connected across legal, operational and governance arrangements.

Structures put in place 15 or 20 years ago, when international regulation was lighter and families were less geographically dispersed, may no longer align with today’s realities. As families become more international and ownership structures more complex, wealth protection arrangements need to keep pace.

The operational, financial and reputational cost of blocked assets

When assets are blocked following a death, the damage is not merely administrative. There are three principal areas of exposure.

Operational risk: If share transfers are delayed, voting rights may be unclear; if board appointments depend on probate recognition, decisions may be deferred; and in leveraged structures, covenant compliance can become more complex. This loss of agility can have measurable commercial impact. Financial risk: Liquidity may be constrained if accounts are frozen pending probate; portfolio rebalancing may be delayed; and real estate, art or other assets may require ongoing management decisions. In volatile markets, such inaction can carry cost. Family and reputational risk: Disagreement between heirs over interpretation, entitlement or control often surfaces during periods of legal uncertainty; and a visible stand-still in business operations or asset management can undermine confidence among counterparties and stakeholders. For prominent families in the region, reputational considerations are also significant.

Why a will alone may not protect family office continuity

A will is important, but it is not a continuity plan. It may help determine who is entitled to inherit, but it does not necessarily answer who can act, access accounts, direct companies or make investment decisions immediately after death or incapacity.

Who has authority immediately upon death or incapacity?

Are successor directors pre-appointed and recognised across jurisdictions?

Do bank mandates and investment management agreements allow seamless transition?

Are holding structures aligned with the family’s inheritance intentions?

Has the interaction between offshore vehicles and regional legal frameworks been stress-tested?

Is there a clear separation between ownership and control?

Without addressing these practical questions, even well-drafted wills may not prevent operational interruption. Succession planning should go beyond signed documents and focus on how the family, assets and business will continue to operate in practice.

How to connect succession structures, governance and continuity

The most resilient family offices approach succession as an integrated exercise across four dimensions:

Map assets and jurisdictions to identify probate risk

All assets, entities and jurisdictions should be mapped comprehensively so that vulnerabilities can be identified, such as where probate would be required, where foreign recognition may delay action, and where decision-making authority is overly concentrated.

This should include:

Directly held shares

Bank accounts

Real estate

Operating businesses

Investment vehicles

Philanthropic structures

Align family governance with succession decision-making

Legal structure alone cannot compensate for unclear governance, so families should have a clear governance structure that sets out:

Defined roles and succession pathways for leadership

Pre-agreed decision-making frameworks

Clear separation between ownership rights and operational management

Mechanisms for dispute resolution

Plan transition liquidity while probate is ongoing

Family offices should plan for transition liquidity to keep day-to-day operations moving while probate is ongoing.

This should include establishing the following:

Immediate access to working capital

Continuity of bank signatories

Board succession planning

Emergency protocols for incapacity scenarios

Make cross-border succession arrangements work together

Where assets sit across multiple jurisdictions, the plan needs to work in each of them. Effective succession planning depends not only on legal structures, but also on governance, leadership succession and family alignment.

This may involve:

Reviewing whether offshore structures remain appropriate

Considering regional foundation or trust regimes where suitable

Ensuring consistency between wills, succession documents and holding vehicles

Aligning planning with relevant inheritance rules

How to stress-test a family office succession plan

A practical stress test starts with a simple but powerful question:

“If the principal were to pass away tomorrow, which assets would become inaccessible, and for how long?”

By modelling that scenario across all jurisdictions and entities, families can identify bottlenecks before they become issues. In many cases, the exposure is not where they initially expect it to be.

This exercise can help families see where assets may become inaccessible, where decision-making could stall and which practical steps should be addressed before a transition occurs.

For families reviewing their succession arrangements, this type of stress test provides a practical starting point for identifying where continuity could fail and where governance, liquidity or authority needs to be strengthened before a transition occurs.

For many families, the value of this exercise is that it turns a sensitive succession conversation into a practical risk review. Rather than beginning with entitlement or inheritance, it starts with continuity: which decisions must be made, which assets must remain accessible and which people must have authority to act.

Next steps

To discuss how Praxis can support family office succession planning, governance and continuity, please contact Neil McPartland or a member of our Family Office team.

Governance beyond structure

The most effective succession plans recognise that continuity depends on more than legal structure. They also require clear governance, defined leadership succession and alignment among the family members who will ultimately make decisions together.

Even the best structuring cannot compensate for weak governance. Preventing blocked assets is an important first step, but long-term continuity depends on whether the family has the frameworks, roles and relationships needed to act with clarity when it matters most.

This is the focus of the second article in the series, Governance beyond structure: family councils, charters and decision-making frameworks, which looks at family governance, charters and councils, moving the discussion from structural risk to the relational and decision-making frameworks that support lasting continuity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.