Can Assets Really Be Removed From An Estate Before Death? Lessons From The Teixeira Case

When someone dies, the people left behind trust that their loved one’s estate will be dealt with honestly and fairly. A High Court judgment handed down in May 2026 is a powerful reminder that this is not always the case, and that legal documents produced close to death are not always what they appear to be.

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When someone dies, the people left behind trust that their loved one’s estate will be dealt with honestly and fairly. A High Court judgment handed down in May 2026 is a powerful reminder that this is not always the case, and that legal documents produced close to death are not always what they appear to be.

The case of Gabriela Mozerle Teixeira v Amir Ahmad Moaven & Ors has attracted significant attention for what it reveals about attempts to conceal the true value of an estate and what the court was prepared to do about it. Although the facts are extraordinary in some respects, the underlying problem is one that contentious probate lawyers encounter regularly. Families are often surprised to discover documents that appear to alter the ownership of property or other assets after a death, and the question of whether those documents mean what they say can have profound consequences for everyone involved.

Many estate disputes arise not because of uncertainty in the law, but because family members have fundamentally different views about what should happen after a death. The legal arguments often emerge from those underlying tensions, and the Teixeira case is no exception.

A family, a fortune and trust deeds signed at the last moment

Abbas Moaven was a London-based property investor and restaurateur who died in May 2012 at the age of 44, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer three years earlier. He left behind his wife, Gabriela, a Brazilian national, and their two young children.

Abbas had made a Will leaving his estate equally between Gabriela and the children. His main assets were four London properties, each registered in his sole name, in areas including Kensington and Holland Park. By the time of the court hearing in 2026, those properties were estimated to be worth up to five million pounds.

However, just weeks before his death, while he was already in hospital, Abbas signed four declarations of trust. A declaration of trust is a legal document in which the owner of an asset formally records that they hold it on behalf of someone else, either wholly or in part. They are entirely legitimate instruments and are commonly used, for example, by couples or family members who buy a property together but register it in only one name. The document confirms who actually benefits from ownership, even if the legal title sits elsewhere.

In this case, though, the four declarations did not claim to create new arrangements. Instead, they claimed to confirm that the properties had always been held in equal shares between Abbas, his younger brother Amir and their mother, as part of a long-standing family understanding. On paper, that meant two-thirds of each property had never belonged to Abbas at all and would not form part of his estate. If accepted as genuine, the effect would have been to reduce his estate’s value dramatically, and there may have been little or nothing available from which Gabriela and the children could be provided for.

A story the court did not believe

Gabriela challenged the declarations from the moment she learned of them. Her account was consistent throughout. During their marriage, Abbas had always presented the properties as his own, including telling her directly that the Kensington flat where they first lived belonged to him. When she had found the Holland Park property, they had bought it as their family home. At no point had anyone suggested that Amir or his mother had any interest in any of the four properties.

Amir’s position was different. He argued that the properties had only been placed in Abbas’ name for cultural reasons, as he was the older brother, and that there had genuinely been a long-standing arrangement under which the siblings and their mother had pooled resources and shared ownership. The court was asked to decide whose account was true.

What proved decisive was a set of attendance notes made by the solicitor involved in preparing the declarations of trust. Attendance notes are the written record that solicitors keep of meetings and conversations with clients, and they can become important evidence in later disputes. In this case, notes taken at meetings with Amir, while Abbas was seriously ill, recorded the purpose behind the exercise with considerable clarity. Amir’s stated concern was what would happen if Abbas died and Gabriela took the children back to Brazil. The question he was asking the solicitor was how to prevent her from having access to the property assets. A later note recorded that his main intention was to secure the children’s welfare because he was certain that any assets passed to Gabriela would be lost.

Those notes went to the heart of the case. Whatever the stated justification for the declarations of trust, the contemporaneous record showed that their real purpose was to reduce the apparent size of Abbas’ estate and prevent his wife from accessing it. The court found that no genuine prior arrangement of the kind described in the declarations had ever existed, and that Abbas had always been the sole legal and beneficial owner of all four properties. The judge concluded that the declarations were, in his words, deceitful forms of words that had been designed to give a false impression of what Abbas actually owned.

In legal terms, the declarations were found to be shams. A sham document is one that is not intended to create or reflect genuine legal rights but to mislead others about the true position. In practical terms, the court treated the declarations as though they had never existed. The properties remained part of Abbas’ estate and were available for distribution under his Will.

The case is a useful reminder that courts are concerned with substance as well as form. Simply recording something in a legal document does not make it true if the underlying facts point in a different direction. Many people assume that if paperwork has been signed by solicitors and properly executed, it must be legally effective. The Teixeira judgment demonstrates that courts will look behind the paperwork at the reality it purports to describe.

Fourteen years without resolution

One of the most striking aspects of the case is its timeline. Abbas died in 2012. The court gave its judgment in 2026. For fourteen years, his estate had still not been properly administered, and fundamental questions about what he had actually owned at his death were still being argued in court.

Part of the reason lay in the dispute itself. Until the question of what belonged to Abbas was resolved, it was not possible to obtain a grant of probate, the formal legal authority that allows an estate to be administered, settle taxes or give effect to the Will. But the delay was made significantly worse by the conduct of the executors Abbas had appointed. His brother, his accountant and his solicitor had all been named to manage the estate, and none had taken the steps required of them. Documents were provided late, incompletely or not at all. Rents from one of the properties were being channelled through a company controlled by Amir and used to service the mortgage on the Holland Park flat where he was living, while arrears mounted on the flat where Gabriela and the children lived, leaving them at real risk of repossession.

This illustrates a wider point worth understanding. Executors and administrators owe legal duties to the estate and to those entitled to benefit from it. Where those duties are not being fulfilled, the court has the power to intervene. In this case, it used those powers to remove all three executors and replace them with two independent solicitors.

The judgment also makes clear that independent administrators are not expected to ignore evidence that assets may have been wrongly removed from an estate. Their role is to protect the estate and those entitled to benefit from it. In some circumstances, that may require them to take an active role in investigating disputed assets rather than simply standing back and allowing others to litigate. The court found that the independent administrators in this case had been right to do exactly that, and would very arguably have been wrong to do otherwise.

Ownership, provision and the rights of a surviving spouse

The ownership dispute was important not just because it determined what assets formed part of the estate, but because it directly affected Gabriela’s ability to pursue financial provision claims as a surviving spouse. As well as her entitlement under Abbas’ Will, she had also made a claim under the Inheritance (Provision for Family and Dependants) Act 1975, often referred to as the Inheritance Act. This is the law that allows a surviving spouse, child or other dependant to ask the court to make reasonable financial provision for them from an estate, even where a Will exists, if the provision made is insufficient.

Had the declarations of trust been accepted as genuine, the estate’s value would have been dramatically reduced and there may have been little or nothing available from which to satisfy Gabriela’s claim. The finding that the declarations were shams was therefore not just a victory in itself. It was what made a meaningful claim for financial provision possible at all.

It is also worth noting that the sham argument was not the only legal protection available to Gabriela. Her legal team had prepared alternative arguments for the scenario in which the declarations could not be challenged as shams. The Inheritance Act itself contains provisions allowing the court to address situations where assets have been transferred away from an estate specifically to defeat a surviving dependant’s claim. The Insolvency Act 1986 similarly allows the court to set aside certain transactions structured to put assets beyond the reach of those with claims against an estate. These overlapping protections matter because they mean that families facing asset disputes after a death are rarely without options, even in complex cases.

What this means for families dealing with estate disputes

The Teixeira case carries practical lessons for anyone who finds themselves concerned about the administration of an estate or the accuracy of arrangements that have been put in place.

Declarations of trust and similar legal documents signed close to death are subject to careful scrutiny if challenged. Courts will look at the circumstances in which they were prepared, whether the factual claims they contain can be independently supported and what the solicitor’s own records reveal about the purpose behind them. Documents that do not reflect reality will not stand simply because they have been formally executed.

Disputes over ownership of estate assets are more common than many people realise. Property held informally, family businesses, assets registered in one person’s name but claimed by another, and arrangements said to have been agreed years before death can all give rise to genuine and deeply contested disputes. Knowing that the law provides mechanisms to investigate and, where appropriate, reverse those arrangements is important for anyone navigating this territory.

Perhaps the most sobering aspect of the Teixeira case is how long the family waited for answers. Fourteen years after Abbas’ death, basic questions about what belonged to his estate were still being resolved in court. While not every dispute will be as complex or as prolonged, the case illustrates the importance of addressing concerns early, before uncertainty becomes entrenched and the financial and emotional cost escalates. Probate disputes are rarely just about property or paperwork. They affect families, relationships and financial security, often at an already difficult time.

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