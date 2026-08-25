Expat Divorce In London: When The Courts Have Jurisdiction

Introduction

London is home to a diverse international community, with many professionals, business owners, and families living and working across multiple jurisdictions. When a marriage breaks down, it is often assumed that divorce proceedings must take place either in the country of nationality or where the marriage was celebrated. In practice, however, this is not always the case.

For many expats and internationally mobile families, the courts in England and Wales may have jurisdiction to deal with a divorce, even if one or both spouses have strong connections to another country. Determining where divorce proceedings should be issued is often one of the first and most important decisions to make, as it can have significant implications for financial matters and other related issues.

Understanding whether the courts in England and Wales have jurisdiction can be complex, particularly where a couple has lived in different countries, own international assets or have dual nationality. Disputes about jurisdiction can also often be difficult and costly. Obtaining specialist legal advice at an early stage can help you understand your options and decide the most appropriate course of action.

Can expats get divorced in England and Wales?

In many cases, yes. Being an expat or a foreign national does not automatically prevent you from starting divorce proceedings in England and Wales.

A common misconception is that divorce must take place in the country where the marriage took place or where both spouses hold citizenship. In reality, nationality is only one part of the picture. Instead, the courts look at a number of legal factors to determine whether they have the authority, or jurisdiction, to deal with the divorce.

Every family’s circumstances are different. Couples may have lived in several countries during their marriage, own property abroad or have careers that require regular international travel. As a result, determining the appropriate jurisdiction often requires careful consideration of each family’s individual circumstances.

When do the courts in England and Wales have jurisdiction?

Jurisdiction refers to the legal authority of the courts to deal with a divorce. Whether the courts in England and Wales have jurisdiction will depend on the facts of each case rather than simply where the couple married or the nationality of either spouse.

It will be possible to begin divorce proceedings in England and Wales if:

Both parties are habitually resident in England and Wales;

Both parties were both last habitually resident in England and Wales and one of you still resides here and one of you continues to live here;

The respondent is habitually resident in England and Wales;

The applicant is habitually resident in England and Wales and has been for at least one year;

The applicant is domiciled and habitually resident in England and Wales and has resided there for at least 6 months immediately before the application was made;

Both parties are domiciled in England and Wales; or

Either party is domiciled in England and Wales.

What happens if more than one country could deal with my divorce?

In some situations, more than one country’s courts may have jurisdiction to hear the divorce. Where this happens, deciding where proceedings should be issued can be particularly important, as different jurisdictions may apply different legal principles. It is also important to consider the implications of those guiding principles in on wider issues such as the financial matters arising from the divorce, as it may be more favourable to commence the proceedings in one jurisdiction over another.

Where more than one country could potentially deal with the divorce, parallel proceedings may arise. Since Brexit, the former EU “first in time” rule no longer applies between England and EU Member States. The English court may therefore need to consider:

Whether it has jurisdiction under domestic law;

Whether proceedings should continue in England and Wales if there are competing proceedings elsewhere;

Issues of forum conveniens in certain circumstances.

Given the potential complexity, obtaining legal advice before starting proceedings can help ensure that you understand the options available and avoid making assumptions based solely on nationality or where the marriage took place.

Why jurisdiction can affect wider issues

Where a divorce takes place can have a significant impact on the surrounding issues arising on divorce, including finances and child arrangements. If more than one country has jurisdiction, the legal framework applied by each jurisdiction may differ considerably and the outcomes can vary widely. It is therefore also important to consider whether England and Wales in the most appropriate jurisdiction to proceed in.

The courts in England and Wales have broad powers when determining financial remedies. Rather than following a fixed formula, the court will consider the individual circumstances of each case to reach a fair outcome. Section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973 lists legal factors which the court will consider when dealing with finances on divorce. These considerations include:

The welfare of any minor children.

Property owned in the UK or overseas.

Savings and investments.

Business interests.

Pension arrangements.

Spousal maintenance.

The financial needs of each party.

Other jurisdictions may take a different approach to dividing matrimonial assets or awarding financial support. This means that where proceedings could potentially be started in more than one country, understanding the implications of each option is often an important part of the legal advice.

For internationally mobile families, financial arrangements may also involve overseas property, international investments or assets held in different jurisdictions. Ensuring these issues are properly identified and considered at an early stage can help avoid unnecessary complications later in the process.

Conclusion

Determining where to get divorced is often one of the first and most important decisions to make. While many people assume they must file for divorce in their country of nationality or where they married, the legal position is often more nuanced.

The courts in England and Wales may have jurisdiction in a wide range of circumstances, but this depends on factors such as habitual residence, domicile and the overall connections each spouse has with the jurisdiction. Where more than one country’s courts could hear the case, the choice of jurisdiction may also have important implications for financial matters arising from the divorce.

If you are an expatriate living in London or your family has international connections, obtaining specialist legal advice before proceedings begin can help you understand your options and make informed decisions about the next steps.