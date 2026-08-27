Mental Health Issues In Divorce: The Impact Of Substance Abuse (Video)

Substance abuse can place significant strain on a marriage, eroding trust and creating serious emotional and financial challenges for families.

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Substance abuse can place significant strain on a marriage, eroding trust, affecting relationships with children, and creating serious emotional and financial challenges for families. This video explores the role that mental health and substance abuse issues can play in relationship breakdown, and the importance of seeking the right support – without fear or stigma – to protect your wellbeing and your family's future.

Video Transcript

[Allison Richman]

Mental health and substance abuse issues can significantly contribute to relationship breakdown. Managing your own mental health and wellbeing, while also balancing marital difficulties, can introduce what feel like insurmountable stress and tension, so it is already a very difficult time.

[Neha Choudary]

Drug or alcohol abuse can take a huge emotional toll on a marriage, and it is often a key indicator of divorce. Its impact can be very difficult to measure, but it is certainly felt by every member of the family. Unfortunately, people are often too worried or even ashamed to seek legal advice about this topic, even when it is needed the most.

[Allison Richman]

It is common to feel guilt, shame, and overwhelm. However, you're not alone. Statistics show that drug and alcohol abuse features in 7% of all divorces, and that number increases exponentially when factoring in mental health challenges.

[Neha Choudary]

We know that substance abuse can damage trust and that this is so difficult to rebuild. It can also make sometimes unaffordable, even dire, impact on the family finances. Most importantly, it can affect, and in the worst cases, severely damage relationships with children. The mental health of everyone is put on the line.

[Allison Richman]

There's no shame in seeking help, whether it be through mental health providers, medical doctors, or trusted legal advisors.

When it comes to protecting your wellbeing and that of your family, you're likely to need legal advice and perhaps some legal protections – not to fan the flames, but to preserve everyone's wellbeing for the future. Seeking trusted legal advisors, in addition to mental health resources, is an important step on the road to recovery for the whole family.

[Neha Choudary]

So get informed and get the help that your family needs. Choosing compassionate legal advisors who know the law inside and out and are here to be your advocate is a good way to put your best foot forward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.