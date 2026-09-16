Stepparent Rights In The UK: Can I Get Parental Responsibility?

Blended families are a familiar part of family life in England and Wales. Many children are raised by stepparents who play an important role in their day-to-day care. However, a stepparent does not automatically acquire parental responsibility, regardless of how involved they are in a child’s life.

The Office for National Statistics reported that around 1.1 million dependent children lived in stepfamilies in England and Wales in 2021. Despite this, many families remain unaware of the distinction between a parenting role and parental responsibility.

What is parental responsibility?

Parental responsibility means all the rights, duties, powers, responsibilities and authority which a parent has by law in relation to a child. In practical terms, it may be relevant to important decisions about education, medical treatment, religion, travel, a child’s surname, passports and major changes in living arrangements.

A stepparent does not automatically acquire parental responsibility simply because they marry or enter into a civil partnership with a child’s parent. This is one of the most common misunderstandings we see.

It is important not to confuse parental responsibility with day-to-day care. A person who is looking after a child may be able to take reasonable steps to safeguard or promote that child’s welfare. However, that is not the same as having the wider legal status of parental responsibility.

Why might a stepparent need parental responsibility?

For many families, day-to-day life works perfectly well without formal legal status. However, difficulties often arise at the moments that matter most, such as when a child needs medical treatment, a school requires consent for a trip or activity, or important decisions need to be made about education, healthcare or travelling abroad.

A stepparent may need parental responsibility to legally make everyday and emergency decisions for a child in their care when their biological parents are unavailable or uncontactable.

How can a stepparent get parental responsibility?

There are usually two main routes for a stepparent, who is married to or in a civil partnership with a parent who already has parental responsibility, to obtain parental responsibility themselves. The legal framework provides an alternative to adoption. It can recognise the stepparent’s role without removing parental responsibility from the child’s other birth parents or legally severing the child’s ties with the other side of the family.

1. Parental Responsibility Agreement

If everyone with parental responsibility agrees, a stepparent may be able to enter into a formal parental responsibility agreement. In most cases, this will require the agreement of the child’s mother, father and any other parent who already has parental responsibility. The correct form must be completed, and the agreement must be registered with the court.

This can be a sensible option where the adults are agreed, and the child’s arrangements are stable. It is usually quicker, less contentious and more cost-effective than a court application.

2. Parental Responsibility Order

If agreement cannot be reached, a stepparent may be able to apply to the court for a parental responsibility order. The child’s welfare is the court’s paramount consideration. The court will usually consider the degree of commitment the stepparent has shown, the attachment between the stepparent and the child, and the reasons for the application.

The views of anyone who already has parental responsibility will also be relevant. A court application is more likely to need careful advice if there is disagreement between the adults, a complicated family background, safeguarding concerns, or an ongoing dispute about where the child should live or spend time.

The court will consider whether making the order would benefit the child. While an order may provide reassurance and stability, it will not be made if it risks creating unnecessary conflict.

What if I am not married to the child’s parent?

The position is different for an unmarried partner. If you are not married to, or in a civil partnership with the child’s parent, you would not usually be able to obtain parental responsibility as a stepparent by agreement under the stepparent provisions.

There may still be options, including an application for a child arrangements order where you have played a significant role in the child’s life. Adoption may also be considered in some families, although that is a major legal step and is not appropriate in every case.

The wider legal landscape for cohabitants is currently under review. Government proposals published in 2026 seek views on improving legal protections for committed cohabiting couples, particularly where there are children. Those reforms are not yet law, but they reflect the same wider theme: family law is trying to catch up with how families actually live.

Can a stepparent apply to have contact with a child after separation?

Yes, in some circumstances. If a relationship breaks down, a stepparent who has had a meaningful parenting role may wish to maintain a relationship with the child. Whether an application can be made, and whether permission from the court is needed, will depend on factors such as marriage or civil partnership, the length of time the child lived with the stepparent, whether the stepparent already has parental responsibility, and the nature of the relationship with the child. As always, the child’s welfare will be the court’s paramount consideration.

What do the courts currently do in practice?

The courts recognise that family life does not always fit neatly within legal definitions. A person may have acted as a parent for many years without being a child’s biological parent. The court’s focus is not on labels, but on whether granting parental responsibility would promote the child’s welfare.

In R v R [2011] EWHC 1535 (Fam), the applicant was the mother’s husband. He had helped raise the child believing he was the child’s biological father and was named on the birth certificate. Following the breakdown of the relationship, it emerged that he was not biologically related to the child. He applied for parental responsibility under section 4A of the Children Act 1989 and opposed the mother’s proposed relocation to Sweden with the child’s biological father. The court accepted that stepparent parental responsibility orders are not limited to situations where a stepparent is raising a child within an intact family and that applications can be made after separation. However, the court also considered whether there was a genuine need for the applicant to participate in the child’s future upbringing and major decision-making. Although he had shown commitment to the child and played an important parental role, the application was refused because granting parental responsibility would have placed him “at the heart of all future important decisions” concerning the child and was likely to increase conflict between the adults. The case illustrates that a strong emotional bond and substantial involvement in a child’s life will not necessarily justify a parental responsibility order if the court considers that the child’s welfare is better served without it.

In A v M and Others [2025] 1 FLR 422, the applicant stepfather had played a significant role in the lives of two children for many years. The younger child regarded him as her father and had no meaningful relationship with her biological father. The older child, however, was older, had a different understanding of the family circumstances and expressed clear views about the application. Hayden J granted parental responsibility in relation to the younger child, observing that the order would reassure her that she was “loved by the man she regarded as her father for so long“. However, he declined to make the same order for the older child. The decision is a useful reminder that the court’s assessment is child-specific and that the wishes and feelings of an older child may carry considerable weight.

The Court of Appeal’s recent decision in Re J (Loss of Parental Responsibility) [2026] EWCA Civ 344, together with the linked appeals of Re M and Re P, considered a range of situations in which men had acted as fathers, but their biological status was either disproved or could not be established. In Re J, a man who had been named on the birth certificate and believed he was the child’s father later discovered through paternity testing that he was not. In Re M, a man was registered as the child’s father following conception using donor sperm, but he was not the child’s biological father. In Re P, the court could not determine which of two identical twins was the child’s biological father. The Court of Appeal confirmed that, unless Parliament has expressly provided otherwise, “father” in the Children Act 1989 means the biological or genetic father. Being named on a birth certificate, acting as a parent or being regarded by a child as a parent does not, by itself, create legal parenthood or parental responsibility. The cases therefore highlight an important point for stepparents and others in blended families: a significant parental role does not automatically confer legal status. Where a stepparent wishes to have a recognised role in major decisions affecting a child, such as education, healthcare or international travel, parental responsibility will often need to be acquired through the specific statutory routes available, whether by agreement, court order or a child arrangements order.

Does parental responsibility make me financially responsible?

Parental responsibility and financial responsibility are not the same thing. Child maintenance through the statutory child maintenance system is generally a matter for legal parents, not stepparents. There are, however, circumstances in which a child treated as a child of the family by virtue of a marriage or civil partnership may be relevant in financial proceedings following separation. Schedule 1 to the Children Act 1989 may also be relevant in some cases involving unmarried families, although it is primarily concerned with provision for the child rather than the adult.

Does parental responsibility continue after separation?

A stepparent parental responsibility agreement or order will usually continue even if the adults later separate or divorce. It normally ends when the child turns 18, if the child is adopted , or if the court brings it to an end.

What should I think about before applying?

Before applying, consider who already has parental responsibility, the role you have played in the child’s life, the child’s wishes and feelings, any safeguarding concerns, and whether a child arrangements order may be more appropriate. The court will focus on the reality of the child’s life rather than family labels.

It is also important to remember that parental responsibility gives a person a role in important decisions, but it does not remove parental responsibility from anyone else. Where more than one person has parental responsibility, decisions about significant issues should usually be discussed and approached in the child’s best interests.