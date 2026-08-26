Financial Abuse, Undue Influence, And The Lessons Of Naidoo v Barton

A book published earlier this year has been drawing attention to one of the more disturbing financial abuse cases in recent British legal history. The Care Home Swindler, written by journalist Kate Snell, tells the story of David Barton, the owner of Barton Park Nursing Home in Southport, who defrauded millions of pounds from elderly residents in his care and was ultimately sentenced to seventeen years in prison.

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A book published earlier this year has been drawing attention to one of the more disturbing financial abuse cases in recent British legal history. The Care Home Swindler, written by journalist Kate Snell, tells the story of David Barton, the owner of Barton Park Nursing Home in Southport, who defrauded millions of pounds from elderly residents in his care and was ultimately sentenced to seventeen years in prison. Barton also targeted his own parents, demonstrating how financial exploitation can occur even within families, not just between caregivers and those they care for. This serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance, thorough due diligence, and robust safeguards when dealing with the affairs of the vulnerable.

That dimension of his conduct was the subject of a significant High Court case, Naidoo v Barton, decided in 2023. The judgment offers some of the clearest and most instructive guidance available on undue influence, the misuse of powers of attorney, and what the law can do when trust within a family is systematically abused. For anyone making a Will, considering a Lasting Power of Attorney, or concerned about the financial welfare of an elderly relative, the lessons it contains are worth understanding.

The family case

David Barton was born Ramamurthie Dasaratha Naidoo. His parents, Dr and Mrs Naidoo, were a wealthy couple who in 1998 made mutual Wills leaving their entire estates to Barton as sole beneficiary following the death of the survivor. Dr Naidoo died in 1999. Mrs Naidoo lived on for many more years, and in 2015 made a fresh Will on different terms. Barton challenged that later Will. His brother Charan brought a counterclaim, arguing that the 1998 mutual Wills had themselves been procured through Barton’s undue influence over their parents.

The High Court found in Charan’s favour. The judge concluded that Dr and Mrs Naidoo had placed a profound level of trust in their son David. They had come to depend on him heavily, even transferring their entire share capital in the family-owned care home business over to him in 1992, and persuading other members of the family to do the same (ultimately allowing David to take over as director, and run the business for his own benefit).

Barton held a power of attorney over their affairs. The making of mutual Wills in his favour, naming him sole beneficiary to the exclusion of all other children, called for explanation. The court found that no satisfactory explanation existed other than that Barton had abused the trust his parents placed in him. The 1998 Will was set aside, and Mrs Naidoo’s 2015 Will was admitted to probate.

As is often the case in these types of claim, Barton’s influence over his parents did not look like coercion from the outside. It looked like a devoted son stepping in to manage complicated affairs that his ageing parents could not handle alone. The power of attorney, taking control of the business, the role as sole executor and beneficiary: each element, in isolation, might have seemed unremarkable. Together, they told a different story.

What a Lasting Power of Attorney actually does

A Lasting Power of Attorney, commonly referred to as an LPA, is a legal document that allows a person, known as the donor, to appoint one or more individuals as their attorney. Those attorneys are authorised to make decisions on the donor’s behalf, either in relation to property and financial affairs, or health and welfare, or both.

An LPA for property and financial affairs can confer very broad powers. Depending on how it is drafted, an attorney may be able to manage bank accounts, pay bills, buy or sell property, and deal with investments. The document can be set up to allow the attorney to act immediately, or only once the donor has lost mental capacity. Crucially, an LPA remains valid after the donor loses capacity, which is precisely its purpose: it allows people to plan ahead for a time when they may no longer be able to manage their own affairs.

By the end of the 2024 to 2025 reporting year, the Office of the Public Guardian had over 9.3 million registered LPAs on its books. For most donors, those documents function exactly as intended, providing vital support and continuity at a time when it is needed most. The difficulty is that the same features that make an LPA so useful also make it susceptible to misuse. An attorney with access to a donor’s finances, at a point when the donor may be elderly, unwell, or cognitively impaired, holds a position of real power. When that power is abused, the consequences can be severe and, by the time they come to light, very difficult to reverse.

Who commits financial abuse, and how it happens

One of the most uncomfortable truths about financial abuse in this context is that those responsible are rarely strangers. They are far more often family members, close friends, or carers: the very people the donor chose to trust. In some cases the abuse is deliberate and calculated. In others, an attorney may genuinely believe they are acting within their rights, perhaps treating the donor’s assets as an informal early inheritance, or making financial decisions that feel reasonable to them without understanding the legal constraints on their role.

An attorney under an LPA does not have a blank cheque. The law requires them to act in the donor’s best interests at all times, to keep their own finances entirely separate from the donor’s, and to maintain clear records of the decisions they make. The power to make gifts from the donor’s assets is tightly restricted under the Mental Capacity Act 2005, and an attorney who makes significant gifts to themselves or others without proper authority may be committing fraud, even if they did not appreciate that to be the case.

The signs that an LPA is being misused are not always obvious from the outside. Unexplained withdrawals from bank accounts, sudden changes in the donor’s financial position, spending patterns that bear no relationship to the donor’s known wishes or needs, and the increasing isolation of the donor from other family members or friends are all indicators that should prompt concern.

Undue influence and Wills

The abuse of an LPA does not exist in isolation from concerns about a person’s Will. Where someone has been placed under significant financial or emotional pressure by a person close to them, the question often arises whether that same pressure affected the decisions they made about their estate.

Undue influence in the context of Wills occurs when a person is coerced into making a Will, or altering an existing one, in a way that does not genuinely reflect their own wishes. The pressure does not have to be overt or dramatic. It can be quiet and sustained: the gradual erosion of a vulnerable person’s independence, played out over years within a relationship in which they have come to rely entirely on the person who ultimately stands to benefit.

In Naidoo v Barton, the court applied what is known as the Etridge test, drawn from a House of Lords decision on undue influence in financial transactions. Under that approach, once it is established that a relationship of trust and dependence existed, and that a lifetime transaction took place which calls for explanation, the burden shifts to the person who benefited to provide a satisfactory account of why the arrangement was not the product of undue influence. Where, as in that case, no satisfactory explanation can be offered, the transaction can be set aside.

This is significant for anyone with concerns about the validity of a loved one’s Will. Proving undue influence is not straightforward, and the legal threshold is a meaningful one. But where the circumstances raise genuine questions, the courts have shown willingness to look carefully at the full picture, including the nature of the relationship, the vulnerability of the person who made the Will, and the extent to which the beneficiary was involved in the process.

What you can do if you have concerns

If you are worried that someone close to you is having their LPA misused, or is being subjected to pressure that may be affecting their decisions about their estate, there are routes available to you.

The Office of the Public Guardian is responsible for registering and overseeing LPAs in England and Wales. It has a specialist team that investigates concerns about attorneys and can apply to the Court of Protection to have an attorney removed or an LPA revoked. You do not need conclusive proof to make a report, as a well-founded concern, supported by whatever information you can provide, is sufficient to prompt an investigation. In the 2024 to 2025 reporting year, the Office of the Public Guardian received over 11,300 concerns, of which around 3,800 led to full investigation.

Where the concern relates to a Will that has already been made, specialist legal advice is essential at the earliest opportunity. Challenging a Will on grounds of undue influence requires careful assessment of the available evidence, which might include medical records relating to the deceased’s mental state, financial records, correspondence, and the accounts of people who knew them well. These cases are rarely straightforward, and early advice gives you the clearest possible picture of what your options are.

Getting the foundations right

The David Barton case sits at an extreme end of a spectrum. Most families will never encounter anything approaching it. But the principles it illustrates are relevant to anyone thinking carefully about LPAs, Wills, or the financial security of someone they care about.

When setting up an LPA, the choice of attorney is the most consequential decision a donor will make. Appointing more than one attorney is a meaningful safeguard. Including a named person whom the attorney must consult on significant decisions adds a further layer of accountability. Where there is any concern about the suitability of a family member for the role, a professional attorney can be appointed alongside them, or instead of them, bringing independent oversight to bear.

Making a Will with proper legal advice, and keeping it under review as circumstances change, is equally important. A Will made under undue influence can be challenged and set aside, as Naidoo v Barton confirms. But that process is costly, time-consuming, and painful for everyone involved. The far better outcome is a Will that clearly and unambiguously reflects what you actually want, drafted at a time when your capacity and independence are beyond question.

David Barton’s victims included strangers who had no reason to doubt him, and parents who loved and trusted him. The Care Home Swindler tells part of that story. The court case against his sibling tells another. Together, they make a powerful case for taking seriously the legal tools available to protect yourself and those closest to you, before the need to do so becomes urgent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.