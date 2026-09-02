Succession Planning In The Care Home Sector: Why Waiting Can Be Costly

Many care home businesses begin as family ventures. Built over decades through dedication, hard work and a commitment to providing exceptional care, they often become far more than commercial assets. They represent a family’s legacy, a source of income for future generations and, in many cases, a significant part of an owner’s personal wealth.

Many care home businesses begin as family ventures. Built over decades through dedication, hard work and a commitment to providing exceptional care, they often become far more than commercial assets. They represent a family’s legacy, a source of income for future generations and, in many cases, a significant part of an owner’s personal wealth.

Yet despite this, succession planning is frequently left until late in the day.

For many care home owners, day-to-day operational demands take priority over longer-term planning. Discussions about retirement, succession and the future of the business can be postponed for years, only coming into focus when health concerns arise, retirement approaches or family circumstances change. By that stage, the options available may be more limited and decisions may need to be made under pressure.

A common challenge for founder-led businesses

The care sector remains home to many founder-owned and family-run businesses. While some owners have always envisaged passing the business to the next generation, the reality is often more complex.

Family members may have chosen different career paths or may not wish to take on the responsibilities that come with operating a regulated care business. In other cases, there may be uncertainty about how ownership should be divided fairly between children, particularly where some are involved in the business and others are not.

These are highly personal considerations, but they can have significant implications for both families and businesses. Succession planning is not simply about deciding who takes over. It is about understanding long-term objectives, protecting family relationships and ensuring that the value built up within the business is preserved for the future.

Looking beyond the business

Succession planning is often viewed as a corporate exercise, but for many owner-managed care businesses it begins with personal and family considerations.

Questions commonly include:

How and when should retirement be approached?

Should the business remain within the family?

How can future inheritance be managed fairly?

What arrangements should be in place if an owner loses capacity?

How can personal and business assets be protected for future generations?

Addressing these issues early can help create certainty for both the business and the family, while ensuring that plans reflect the owner’s wishes and wider objectives.

The value of planning ahead

A well-considered succession plan provides flexibility and control. It allows business owners to explore a range of options, whether that involves bringing family members into the business over time, restructuring ownership arrangements or preparing for an eventual exit.

Early planning can also create opportunities to review wealth preservation and taxation issues, including inheritance tax exposure and estate planning strategies. By considering these matters in advance, owners may have a wider range of options available to them than if decisions are left until retirement becomes imminent.

Importantly, planning ahead helps ensure that unexpected events such as illness, incapacity or changes in family circumstances do not leave businesses and families facing uncertainty at a difficult time.

Protecting wealth and legacy

For many care home owners, the business forms a significant part of their overall estate. Succession planning should therefore sit alongside wider private client planning.

Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney and broader estate planning arrangements can all play an important role in protecting both personal and business interests. Without appropriate planning, families may face unnecessary complexity, delays and uncertainty when important decisions need to be made.

Taking a holistic approach can help ensure that assets are protected, family wishes are clearly documented and future transitions are managed as smoothly as possible.

The importance of specialist advice

Every family, business and succession journey is different. There is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution.

For care home owners, succession planning often requires consideration of family dynamics, personal wealth, tax planning and the unique challenges associated with operating a regulated healthcare business. In some cases, it may also involve planning for a future sale, although this is often just one element of a much broader conversation.

By bringing together private client, healthcare and corporate expertise, advisers can help business owners identify potential risks, explore available options and put plans in place that support both personal and commercial objectives.

Starting the conversation

Succession planning is not about stepping away from a business tomorrow. It is about ensuring that when the time comes, whether that is in five years or fifteen, the right foundations are already in place.

For care home owners who have spent years building successful businesses and supporting their communities, taking time to consider succession can help safeguard family interests, protect accumulated wealth and preserve the legacy they have worked so hard to create.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.