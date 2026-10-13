Domestic Abuse Awareness Month: Understanding The Signs And Knowing Your Legal Options

October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness of domestic abuse, challenge common misconceptions and remind those affected that support is available.

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October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, an opportunity to raise awareness of domestic abuse, challenge common misconceptions and remind those affected that support is available.

Domestic abuse is often associated with physical violence, but abuse can take many forms and is frequently hidden from view. Many victims experience controlling, coercive, emotional or financial abuse long before any physical violence occurs.

What Is Domestic Abuse?

The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 defines domestic abuse as abusive behaviour between people who are personally connected. The abuse may involve:

Physical violence

Sexual abuse

Controlling or coercive behaviour

Emotional or psychological abuse

Economic or financial abuse

Threatening or intimidating behaviour

Domestic abuse can occur between spouses, partners, former partners, family members and those who share parental responsibility for a child.

Importantly, children are recognised as victims of domestic abuse in their own right if they see, hear or experience the effects of the abuse.

Recognising the Signs

Abuse is not always obvious. It can develop gradually and may become normalised within a relationship.

Warning signs may include:

Feeling afraid of your partner or former partner

Being isolated from friends or family

Constant monitoring of your whereabouts or communications

Having limited access to money or financial information

Being criticised, belittled or humiliated

Being threatened or intimidated

Feeling as though you are “walking on eggshells”

Having your phone, social media or online activity checked without consent

If something does not feel right, it is important to trust your instincts and seek advice.

Legal Protection Available

There are a number of legal remedies available to protect victims of domestic abuse.

Non-Molestation Orders

A Non-Molestation Order can prohibit an individual from:

Using or threatening violence

Contacting you directly or indirectly

Harassing, intimidating or pestering you

Coming within a specified distance of your home or workplace

Breach of a Non-Molestation Order is a criminal offence and can result in arrest.

Occupation Orders

An Occupation Order regulates who can live in, enter or occupy the family home. In appropriate cases, the court can require an abusive person to leave the property, even where they have a legal interest in it.

Domestic Abuse and Children

The Family Court takes allegations of domestic abuse seriously when making decisions about children.

The court’s primary concern is the welfare and safety of the child. Where domestic abuse is established, the court may consider this when deciding arrangements for a child to spend time with a parent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.