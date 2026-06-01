ARTICLE
1 June 2026

LD Düsseldorf, May 27, 2026, Order On Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_779/2024

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Bardehle Pagenberg

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Where it is reasonably foreseeable that court-ordered disclosure may require revelation of confidential information, the defendant must raise confidentiality concerns during main proceedings. Failing to do so without adequate justification will typically result in denial of subsequent post-judgment requests
Germany Intellectual Property
Julia Bernatska
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1. Key takeaways

Confidentiality concerns must be raised during main proceedings if the need for protection is reasonably foreseeable (R. 262A RoP).

Where it is reasonably foreseeable that court-ordered disclosure may require revelation of confidential information, the defendant must raise confidentiality concerns during main proceedings. Failing to do so without adequate justification will typically result in denial of subsequent post-judgment requests.

Purely hypothetical confidentiality orders covering information not yet part of the court file are inadmissible (R. 262.2 RoP).

Where the defendant’s out-of-court disclosures have not yet been filed with the court, and it remains uncertain whether further exchanges of submissions will occur, a request under R. 262.2 RoP lacks a factual basis and must be rejected

2. Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_779/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Confidentiality application pursuant to R. 262A RoP

5. Parties

Brita SE

Wessper Sp. z o.o.

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 748 830 B1

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 262A RoP, R. 262.2 RoP

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Julia Bernatska
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