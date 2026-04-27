LD Düsseldorf, April 23, 2026, Decision, Infringement Action And CCfR, UPC_CFl_559/2024 And UPC_CFl_106/2025 – Quantificare v. Canfield

Following the Munich LD’s approach in Edwards v. Meril (UPC_CFI_15/2023, p. 58) the Düsseldorf LD confirms under Art. 34 UPCA that a single infringing act in any Contracting Member State suffices for UPC-wide orders (hereby expressly diverging from the Paris LD’s more restrictive position in Seoul Viosys v. Laser Components (UPC_CFI_440/2023, mn. 103 et seqq. requiring proof of infringement in each specific territory).

This even applies – according to the Düsseldorf LD – if an infringing act can only be determined in a Contracting Member State in which the patent proprietor excluded that state from its claims in the infringement action for procedural reasons (so called ‘carve out’), e.g. due to parallel national proceedings (lis pendens) concerning the national portion of the same EP (cf. Headnote; mn. 238 et seqq.). A carve out does not mean that such infringing acts fall outside the scope of Art. 34 UPCA, as no justification for restricting orders to individual Contracting Member States can be found in the UPCA.

In sum, following the Düsseldorf LD’s approach, patent proprietors can rely on an infringing act in a “carved-out” state as the basis for UPC-wide measures.