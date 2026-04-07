Court Of Appeal, March 30, 2026, Order, UPC_CoA_12/2026

- within Transport topic(s)
- in European Union
1 Key takeaways
A party or its representative may prepare a private transcript of an oral hearing, based on an audio recording pursuant to R. 115 RoP. When producing a private transcript, a party or its representative may obtain support of an assistant or support staff, such as a stenographer, working in the presence and under the supervision of the party and/or its representative.
Using a private transcript of an oral hearing in court proceedings between the parties outside the UPC that are related to proceedings before the UPC is permissible, provided specific conditions are met.
2 Division
Court of Appeal
3 UPC number
UPC_CoA_12/2026
4 Type of proceedings
Appeal RoP220.2
5 Parties
Amazon.com, Inc, u.a.
InterDigital VC Holdings, Inc., u.a.
6 Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 115 RoP
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]