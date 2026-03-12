LD The Hague, March 3, 2026, Infringement And Validity, UPC_CFI_43/2025, UPC_CFI_103/2025

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1 Key takeaways

Jurisdiction is affirmed if no preliminary objection is filed (Rule 19.7 RoP).

The defendants, including a US-based defendant, did not file a preliminary objection under Rule 19.1 RoP and were therefore deemed to have submitted to the UPC's jurisdiction.

Claim construction (Art. 69 EPC) takes into account function; optional embodiments in the description do not limit claim scope unless explicitly required by the claim language itself.

The Court interpreted the feature "microcontroller" in view of its function, not requiring memory or firmware, which were described only as optional embodiments in the patent.

2 Division

Local Division The Hague

3 UPC number

UPC_CFI_43/2025, UPC_CFI_103/2025

4 Type of proceedings

Infringement / Counterclaim for Revocation

5 Parties

CLAIMANT/ DEFENDANT IN THE COUNTERCLAIM

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. -2237 Faraday Ave A 92008 – Carlsbad – US

DEFENDANTS/ CLAIMANTS IN THE COUNTERCLAIM

1) Koninklijke Philips N.V. High Tech Campus 52 – 5656 AG – Eindhoven – NL

2) Philips RS North America LLC 1001 Murry Ridge Lane – PA 15668 – Murrysville – US

3) Respironics Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG Gewerbstraße 17 – 82211 – Herrsching am Ammersee – DE

6 Patent(s)

EP 2 437 696 B2

7 Jurisdictions

UPC

8 Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 19.1, 19.7 RoP, Art. 69 EPC

LD-DenHaag-UPC_CFI_043-2025

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