Court Of Appeal, December 23, 2025, Decision On Application For Withdrawal, UPC_CoA_523/2024

1. Key takeaways

No waiver of court fees in the context of an application for withdrawal

In principle, pursuant to Rule 250 RoP, the court may waive payment of the fee for a rehearing in the circumstances contemplated by Rule 245.2(a) or (b) RoP (fundamental procedural defect or criminal offence). However, it can only be decided in the context of a decision

on an application for a rehearing whether there is a fundamental procedural defect, not in the context of a decision on an application for a withdrawal of such an application.

2. Division

Court of Appeal, Panel 1

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_523/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Application for rehearing

5. Parties

Sumi Agro Limited, Sumi Agro Europe Limited (both Applicants); Syngenta Limited (Respondent)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 152 073

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 265, 250, 245 RoP

Decision_Withdrawal_Sumi vs Syngenta_UPC_CoA_523-2024 PB Download

