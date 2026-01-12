Court Of Appeal, December 23, 2025, Decision On Application For Withdrawal, UPC_CoA_523/2024

- within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
- in European Union
1. Key takeaways
No waiver of court fees in the context of an application for withdrawal
In principle, pursuant to Rule 250 RoP, the court may waive
payment of the fee for a rehearing in the circumstances
contemplated by Rule 245.2(a) or (b) RoP (fundamental procedural
defect or criminal offence). However, it can only be decided in the
context of a decision
on an application for a rehearing whether there is a fundamental procedural defect, not in the context of a decision on an application for a withdrawal of such an application.
2. Division
Court of Appeal, Panel 1
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_523/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Application for rehearing
5. Parties
Sumi Agro Limited, Sumi Agro Europe Limited (both Applicants); Syngenta Limited (Respondent)
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 152 073
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 265, 250, 245 RoP
