LD Mannheim, December 5, 2025, Decision, UPC_CFI_414/2024, UPC_CFI_729/2024

Defendants specifically denied that their products' functionalities in question are incorporated in the source code of the attacked embodiments.

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Article Insights

Bardehle Pagenberg are most popular: in European Union

1. Key takeaways

Dismissal due to lack of substantiation after contest of facts

Defendants specifically denied that their products' functionalities in question are incorporated in the source code of the attacked embodiments. Claimant fails to substantiate in more detail, why it is of the opinion, that this is not true or relevant and point to specific facts (R. 171 RoP) and to offer adequate proof for such factual statement. In the absence of such substantiation, the infringement action has to be dismissed.

A counterclaim for revocation can be made conditional on a finding of infringement

The court admitted the condition, not to decide on the counterclaim for revocation if the infringement action is dismissed, reasoning that such procedural moves are not alien to the Rules of Procedure (e.g., R. 30.1.c, R. 118.2.a RoP). The court found it did not unreasonably hinder the claimant (R. 263 RoP) and that no decision on validity was required.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_414/2024 (Infringement Action)

UPC_CFI_729/2024 (Counterclaim for Revocation)

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and conditional counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Centripetal Limited

Defendants: Keysight Technologies, Inc., Keysight Technologies Deutschland GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 821 580

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 171 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.