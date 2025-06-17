LD Mannheim, June 6, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_745/2024 (CCR: UPC_CFI_200/2025)

The Rules of Procedure on amendments apply equally to counterclaims for revocation as to infringement actions; no leniency is afforded to counterclaimants.

Key takeaways

No special treatment for amendments in counterclaims for revocation

The Rules of Procedure on amendments apply equally to counterclaims for revocation as to infringement actions; no leniency is afforded to counterclaimants.

All grounds for revocation and supporting documents must be included with the initial counterclaim.

Late-filed prior art faces strict scrutiny

New prior art can only be introduced if it could not have been found earlier with reasonable diligence.

Easily discoverable prior art, even if overlooked, is not a valid basis for late amendment.

Procedural certainty outweighs risk of separate revocation actions

The defendant's interest in a stable scope of invalidity attacks takes precedence over the claimant's interest in introducing new attacks late.

The need for fairness, equity, and procedural economy does not justify relaxing amendment requirements.

Division

Local Division Mannheim

UPC number

UPC_CFI_745/2024 (CCR: UPC_CFI_200/2025)

Type of proceedings

Infringement action with counterclaim for revocation

Parties

Sunstar Engineering Europe GmbH (Claimant in infringement action and Defendant in counterclaim for revocation)

Sunstar Engineering Inc. (Defendant in counterclaim for revocation)

vs.

CeraCon GmbH (Defendant in infringement action and Claimant in revocation action)

Patent

EP 4 108 413

Jurisdictions

UPC

Body of legislation / Rules

Rules 25(1)(b), (c), (d), 29, 263 RoP

