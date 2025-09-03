CoA, August 25, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CoA_758/2015 And UPC_CoA_759/2025

Although R.223.5 RoP provides that there shall be no suspensive effect for an order pursuant to (amongst other) R.220.2 RoP...

1. Key takeaways

Application for suspensive effect (R. 223 RoP)

Although R.223.5 RoP provides that there shall be no suspensive effect for an order pursuant to (amongst other) R.220.2 RoP, the Court of Appeal considers that this does not preclude that an application for suspensive effect is lodged – and if justified, granted – for such orders based on the prevalence of Art. 74 UPCA. Although suspensive effect may not be excluded from the outset, the Court of Appeal can grant the application only if the circumstances of the case justify an exception to the principle that the appeal has no suspensive effect. An exception to the principle that an appeal has no suspensive effect may apply if the appealed order or decision is manifestly erroneous, or if the appeal becomes devoid of purpose in the absence of suspensive effect.

2. Division

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_758/2015 and UPC_CoA_759/2025

4. Type of proceedings

5. Parties

Sun Patent Trust vs. Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd, Vivo Tech GmbH, Vivo Mobile Communication Iberia SL

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 852 468

7. Jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 223 RoP

