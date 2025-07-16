ARTICLE
16 July 2025

CoA, July 10, 2025, Procedural Order Concerning An Application For Suspensive Effect, UPC_CoA_581/2025

Exceptional circumstances may justify a request for suspensive effect. Examination whether, on the basis of the relevant circumstances of the case...
Germany Intellectual Property
Anita Peter
1. Key takeaways

Application for suspensive effect can only be granted if the circumstances of the case justify an exception
to the principle that the appeal has no suspensive effect

  • Exceptional circumstances may justify a request for suspensive effect. Examination whether, on the basis of the relevant circumstances of the case, the appellant's interest in maintaining the status quo until the decision on its appeal exceptionally outweighs the respondent's interest; e.g. if the appealed order or decision is manifestly erroneous, or if the appeal becomes devoid of purpose in the absence of suspensive effect.
  • Manifest errors: i.e. factual findings or legal considerations that are clearly untenable even on the basis of a summary assessment.

2. pision

Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_581/2025, App_30685/2025, ORD_32771/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Application RoP 223

5. Parties

Applicant (Appellant and Defendant in the main proceedings): OTEC Präzisionsfinish GmbH

Respondent (Respondent and Applicant in the main proceedings): Steros GPA Innovative S.L.

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 249 647

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 223 RoP, Art. 74 UPCA, R. 113.1 RoP

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

