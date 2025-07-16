LD Düsseldorf, 9 July 2025, Decision Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_355/2023, UPC_CFI_186/2025

1. Key takeaways

Representation Costs in Cost Proceedings

Proceedings for cost decisions under R. 150 et seq. RoP are summary proceedings. Awarding compensation for the additional costs of the cost proceedings is not envisaged in the Rules and it would give the parties an incentive to spend more resources in the summary proceedings than necessary, thus resulting in inefficient proceedings. Hence, a request for reimbursement of representation costs in cost proceedings is unfounded.

Cost Decision Procedure and Cost Ceiling Increase

Art. 69 UPCA governs cost allocation, emphasizing reasonableness and proportionality. R. 150 et seq. RoP provide the procedural framework.

If the parties generally agree to a raise of the ceiling for recoverable costs during the oral hearing, it is not possible (unfounded) to challenge the setting of the ceiling during the proceedings for the determination of costs.

Reimbursable Travel Expenses

While a large team of nine representatives of the Defendant worked on the case due to its complexity and parallel cases, only two representatives attended the oral hearing. This was considered reasonable by the Division and therefore the travel expenses are to be reimbursed.

2. Division

Local Division Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_255/2023, UPC_CFI_186/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Patent infringement action and counterclaim for revocation; cost decision procedure

5. Parties

Claimant: FUJIFILM Corporation

Defendants: Kodak GmbH, Kodak Graphic Communications GmbH, Kodak Holding GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 594 009 B1

7. Jurisdictions

Germany and the UK

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 69(1) UPCA, R. 152.1 and .2 RoP, R. 153 RoP, R. 180.1 RoP

