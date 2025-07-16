Local Division Mannheim, July 9, 2025, Order Of The President Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_292/2025

1. Key takeaways

Language of the proceedings

If the language of the proceedings is not the language in which the patent was granted, Art. 49(5) UPCA allows to change the language of the proceedings. A change, however, requires that the President of the Court of First Instance consults all parties potentially affected thereby and the panel of the pision. The change of the language of proceedings may be conditional on specific translation or interpretation arrangements.

2. pision

Local pision Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_292/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5. Parties

Applicants/Defendants: The Walt Disney Company Ltd., The Walt Disney Company (Benelux) B.V., The Walt Disney Company, Disney Interactive, Disney Electronic Content, Inc., Disney Platform Distribution, Inc., Disney Enterprises, Inc., Disney Streaming Services LLC, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution LLC, Disney Entertainment & Sports LLC, BAMTech LLC.

Respondent/Claimant: InterDigital VC Holdings, Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 259 902

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 323 RoP, Art. 49(5) UPCA

