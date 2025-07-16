Local Division Mannheim, July 9, 2025, Order Of The President Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_292/2025

1. Key takeaways
Language of the proceedings
If the language of the proceedings is not the language in which the patent was granted, Art. 49(5) UPCA allows to change the language of the proceedings. A change, however, requires that the President of the Court of First Instance consults all parties potentially affected thereby and the panel of the pision. The change of the language of proceedings may be conditional on specific translation or interpretation arrangements.
2. pision
Local pision Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_292/2025
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Action
5. Parties
Applicants/Defendants: The Walt Disney Company Ltd., The Walt Disney Company (Benelux) B.V., The Walt Disney Company, Disney Interactive, Disney Electronic Content, Inc., Disney Platform Distribution, Inc., Disney Enterprises, Inc., Disney Streaming Services LLC, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution LLC, Disney Entertainment & Sports LLC, BAMTech LLC.
Respondent/Claimant: InterDigital VC Holdings, Inc.
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 259 902
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 323 RoP, Art. 49(5) UPCA
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.