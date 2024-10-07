This decision clarifies that the deadline for a Defendant's reply (in German "Duplik") under Rule 29(d) RoP, when confidential information is involved, begins upon filing the initial Plaintiff's reply, even if redacted.

1. Key takeaways

Deadlines when Confidential Information are included

The Court of Appeal, while acknowledging differing practices across Local Divisions, found no misinterpretation of the RoP by the Local Division in starting the deadline with the redacted submission.

The Court of Appeal, referencing Rule 220.4 RoP, upheld the Local Division's approach of granting extensions to the already running deadline for the defendant to accommodate the subsequent submission of the unredacted reply.

Discretion of the Local Division

The Court of Appeal emphasized the Local Division's discretion in managing procedural timelines, particularly concerning confidentiality.

he Court found no abuse of discretion in how the Local Division granted extensions, highlighting the lack of an absolute right to the full extension period when a redacted reply is initially filed.

Background of first instance proceedings

The crux of the matter lay in determining when the defendant's deadline to reply ("Duplik" under Rule 29(d) RoP) begins when the plaintiff's submissions contain confidential information requiring redactions and confidentiality orders. Xiaomi (Appellant) argued that the LD Mannheim erred by starting the Duplik deadline upon filing the redacted reply. They contended that the deadline should commence only after receiving the full, unredacted version, accompanied by a final confidentiality order under Rule 262A RoP, allowing for a proper substantive review.

This argument stemmed from the LD's practice of granting extensions to an already running deadline when redacted submissions are later supplemented. This approach differed from other LDs (e.g., Hamburg and Munich), which initiate the deadline upon submission of the unredacted version, potentially leading to inconsistencies in applying the RoP.

The procedural history of the case unfolded as follows:

30 April and 17 May 2024: The Local Division ordered the submission of unredacted versions of Plaintiff's reply.

The Local Division ordered the submission of unredacted versions of Plaintiff's reply. 13 June 2024: The Local Division granted a partial extension of the deadline for the non-technical aspects of the Defendant's reply ("Duplik").

The Local Division granted a partial extension of the deadline for the non-technical aspects of the Defendant's reply ("Duplik"). 25 July 2024: A further extension was granted, but not to the full extent requested by Defendant.

A further extension was granted, but not to the full extent requested by Defendant. 9 September 2024: The Local Division, citing Rule 333 RoP, upheld its previous decision partially denying the extension.

Xiaomi subsequently filed a request for review with the Court of Appeal under Rule 220.3 RoP.

2. Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_543/2024, APL_52760/2024

UPC_CoA_544/2024, APL_52761/2024

UPC_CoA_545/2024, APL_52762/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal against a procedural order

5. Parties

Appellants (Defendants in main proceedings): Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH, Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S, Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.L, Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V., Odiporo GmbH, and Shamrock Mobile GmbH

Respondent (Plaintiff in main proceedings): Panasonic Holdings Corporation

6. Patents

EP 3 096 315

EP 2 568 724

EP 2 207 220

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rules 29(d), 220.3, 220.4, 262A, and 333.

