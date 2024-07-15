1. Key takeaways

The deadline for submitting a Rejoinder to the Reply only runs from the time at which defendants have been served with a completely unredacted Reply to the Statement of defence.

Defendants have the right to defend themselves comprehensively, uniformly and in full knowledge of all the Claimant's submissions in the Reply to the Statement of defence and by exhausting the deadlines provided for by the Rules of Procedure.

If there is a partially redacted Reply to the Statement of defence, defendants are not required to first defend themselves partially against the unredacted part.

Defendants shall not be forced to submit applications for time extension with an uncertain outcome.

This does not affect the running of the deadline for filing pleadings relating to the Counterclaim for revocation and relating to the (auxiliary) Application to amend the patent. The attack on validity is legally independent of the FRAND defence.

Division Local Division Munich UPC number UPC_CFI_220/2023 Type of proceedings Main proceedings Parties Defendants and Respondents: Xiaomi Inc., Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH, Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S, Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.S., Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V., Xiaomi H.K. Limited, Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd., Odiporo GmbH, Shamrock Mobile GmbH Appellant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation Patent(s) EP 3 024 163 Body of legislation / Rules Rule 9.2 RoP, Rule 29(d) RoP, Rule 262A RoP LD Munich, July 4, 2024, orders on deadlines and confidentiality, UPC_CFI_220/2023

