The Court, when exercising its discretion under Art. 69(4) UPCA and R.158 RoP, must determine, in light of the facts and arguments brought forward by the parties, whether the financial position of the Claimant gives rise to a legitimate and real concern ...

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

Key takeaways

Standard and its application to the case at hand

The Court, when exercising its discretion under Art. 69(4) UPCA and R.158 RoP, must determine, in light of the facts and arguments brought forward by the parties, whether the financial position of the Claimant gives rise to a legitimate and real concern that a possible order for costs may not be recoverable and/or the likelihood that a possible order for costs by the Court may not, or in an unduly burdensome way, be enforceable.

The relative financial position of the Claimant as compared to that of the Defendant is not as such a criterion pursuant to R.158 RoP, especially where the (limited) level of funding provided to a special purpose patent enforcement entity is a deliberate business decision.

Burden of substantiation and proof

The burden of substantiation and proof why an order for security for costs is appropriate in a particular case is on the Defendant making such a request. Once the reasons and facts in the request have been presented in a credible manner, it is up to the Claimant to challenge these reasons and facts in a substantiated manner, especially since that party will normally have knowledge and evidence of its financial situation. It is for the Claimant to argue that and why a security order would unduly interfere with its right to an effective remedy.

The Defendant does not have to provide 'precise evidence' that Claimant 'is or will be insolvent at the time a cost decision will be rendered'. It is sufficient if Defendant substantiates what efforts it made to search for all publicly available financial information on Claimant. If the information provided by Defendant give rise to a legitimate real concern that a possible order for costs may not be recoverable, it is then on the Claimant to provide further information on the availability of further assets to comply with a possible cost order.

No unreasonable denial to access of justice

The Court of Appeal held that, in the case at hand, the duty to provide security for costs does not unreasonably deny the Claimant's access to justice. This is the case since Claimant is not blocked from filing any claims as such.

The Claimant itself stated that it is a company set up by major external funding companies, specifically for the acquisition of a patent portfolio. As Claimant admitted itself that sufficient financial funding to cover any possible cost orders against it should be part of an appropriate financial funding of its business model, the obligation to provide a security for costs, in the case at hand, cannot be considered to be an additional burden that hinders Claimant's access to justice.

Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

UPC number

UPC_CoA_217/2024 APL_25919/2024

UPC_CoA_218/2024 APL_25922/2024

UPC_CoA_219/2024 APL_25923/2024

UPC_CoA_220/2024 APL_25924/2024

UPC_CoA_221/2024 APL_25926/2024

UPC_CoA_222/2024 APL_25928/2024

Type of proceedings

Request for security for costs, Art. 69 (4) UPCA and R. 158 RoP in infringement proceedings

Parties

Appellant (and Defendant in main proceedings): Audi AG, Volkswagen AG

Respondent (and Claimant in the main proceedings): Network System Technologies LLC.

Patent(s)

EP 1 875 683

EP 1 552 399

EP 1 552 669

Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 69 (4) UPCA, R. 158 RoP

2024-09-17_UPC_CoA_217-2024; 219-2024; 221-2024 Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.