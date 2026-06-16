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16 June 2026

How Is AI Impacting Work And What Might Happen Next? (Video)

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We invited Stijn Broecke, senior economist at the AI Observatory in the OECD, to have a chat with Burkard Göpfert partner at our German law firm and give his view on what the data is telling us now...
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Burkard Göpfert and Stijn Broecke
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Artificial intelligence is already reshaping the workplace, but what does the data actually tell us about its impact on employers, employees and the future of work?

We invited Stijn Broecke, senior economist at the AI Observatory in the OECD, to have a chat with Burkard Göpfert partner at our German law firm and give his view on what the data is telling us now and how things might play out. Although the picture is still emerging and it’s not black and white, Stijn busted some myths for us and identified where some key challenges lie. Take a listen here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Burkard Göpfert
Burkard Göpfert
Photo of Stijn Broecke
Stijn Broecke
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