How Is AI Impacting Work And What Might Happen Next? (Video)

Artificial intelligence is already reshaping the workplace, but what does the data actually tell us about its impact on employers, employees and the future of work?

We invited Stijn Broecke, senior economist at the AI Observatory in the OECD, to have a chat with Burkard Göpfert partner at our German law firm and give his view on what the data is telling us now and how things might play out. Although the picture is still emerging and it’s not black and white, Stijn busted some myths for us and identified where some key challenges lie. Take a listen here.