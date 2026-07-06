Greece Publishes Draft Law For EU AI Act Implementation

Greece published on 21 June 2026 a draft law to implement the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (the EU AI Act) on a national level (the Draft Law). The Draft Law is currently open for public review and consultation (until 6 July 2026).

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Our Technology & Artificial Intelligence News Flash, analyses a draft law Greece published to implement the EU Artificial Intelligence Act, including:

A. National Governance Framework

B. Innovation Support Measures

C. Public Sector Use of AI Systems

D. Enforcement Framework

E. Outlook

Greece published on 21 June 2026 a draft law to implement the EU Artificial Intelligence Act (the EU AI Act) on a national level (the Draft Law). The Draft Law is currently open for public review and consultation (until 6 July 2026).

The Draft Law includes provisions concerning national oversight, innovation support, public sector use of AI systems and enforcement.

In particular, the key areas of the Draft Law are as follows.

A. National Governance Framework

The Draft Law establishes the proposed national governance framework for the implementation and supervision of the EU AI Act.

It designates the Hellenic Data Protection Authority (HDPA) as the principal market surveillance authority for certain categories of AI systems, including prohibited AI practices, certain high-risk AI systems and systems subject to transparency obligations.

Furthermore, the Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) is designated as the national notifying authority.



The Draft Law additionally provides for the establishment of an AI Coordination and Expertise Centre to support the competent authorities and facilitate consistent implementation of the EU AI Act.

It introduces mechanisms for cooperation between competent authorities and establishes a centralized framework for the submission and handling of complaints relating to potential infringements of the EU AI Act.

B. Innovation Support Measures

The Draft Law establishes an AI regulatory sandbox and introduces a framework for the testing of certain AI systems under real-world conditions, subject to the applicable regulatory requirements.

C. Public Sector Use of AI Systems

Additional governance and transparency measures concerning the use of AI systems by public sector bodies are introduced. These measures include the establishment of a central registry for AI systems used by public sector bodies and requirements relating to the documentation of relevant information regarding such systems.

The Draft Law also provides for the establishment of an AI Observatory responsible for monitoring developments relating to the implementation of Greece’s national AI strategy.

D. Enforcement Framework

The Draft Law supplements the enforcement framework under the EU AI Act by setting out national procedures and powers available to competent authorities.

These include provisions concerning supervisory measures, administrative sanctions, publication of enforcement decisions and the recovery of certain supervisory costs.

The Draft Law further provides for judicial review of administrative decisions adopted under the proposed framework.

E. Outlook

The Draft Law represents a further step towards the implementation of the EU AI Act in Greece and the establishment of the relevant national governance framework.

As the Draft Law remains subject to public consultation, its provisions may be amended during the legislative process prior to adoption.

Businesses developing, deploying or using AI systems in Greece should continue to monitor developments and consider the potential implications of the emerging regulatory framework for their AI governance and compliance arrangements.

* This Alert was prepared with the assistance of Trainee Attorney Eirini Vyzirgiannaki

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.