Podcast Series Episode 19: Blockchain Vol.VII - MiCA Continued: The Regulation In Practice

On the seventh episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis continue discussing MiCA, focusing on the changes for firms operating in the crypto space, the authorization involved and the effect on the crypto-assets market.

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On the seventh episode of our blockchain series, Counsel Dr. Anastasia Mallerou and Associate Sotiris Kolelis continue discussing MiCA, focusing on the changes for firms operating in the crypto space, the authorization involved and the effect on the crypto-assets market.

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