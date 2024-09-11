Border Checks At All Land Borders Forthcoming

Effective September 16, 2024, Germany will commence border checks at all land borders until at least March 15, 2025 (though this could be extended). This policy is an escalation of pre-existing border checks at various German entry points. This measure is part of broader efforts to reduce irregular migration into the country. Increased border checks are likely to increase delays at border crossings into Germany. Employers and employees should account for such potential delays in their travel scheduling.

