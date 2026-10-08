SOTEU 2026: Europas Neue Finanzierungsarchitektur Nimmt Gestalt An

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European independence is ultimately a question of financing. The State of the European Union 2026 demonstrates how Banking Union, Savings and Investments Union, crisis management, market supervision, insurance resilience, and strategic financing are increasingly being considered together. Particularly relevant for financial market participants are the planned Bank Competitiveness and Simplification Package, new considerations for cross-border capital and liquidity mobility, EDIS and crisis financing, the de
EU RegCORE Client Alert | Bankenunion, Kapitalmarktunion + Spar- und Investitionsunion
Europäische Unabhängigkeit ist am Ende auch eine Finanzierungsfrage. Die State of the European Union 2026 macht deutlich, dass Banking Union, Savings and Investments Union, Krisenmanagement, Marktaufsicht, Versicherungsresilienz und strategische Finanzierung zunehmend zusammengedacht werden.
Besonders relevant für Finanzmarktteilnehmer: die geplante Bank Competitiveness and Simplification Package, neue Überlegungen zu grenzüberschreitender Kapital- und Liquiditätsmobilität, EDIS und Krisenfinanzierung, die Weiterentwicklung von MISP und ESMA-Aufsicht sowie die neue Climate Insurance Alliance.
Unser aktueller EU RegCORE Client Alert ordnet ein, was davon bereits konkret ist, was noch politische Zielsetzung bleibt – und welche Auswirkungen sich für Banken, Versicherer, Asset Manager, Investmentfirmen und andere Marktteilnehmer bereits heute abzeichnen.
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