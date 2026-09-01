Funding Solutions For GP Commitments In The German Market – With A Particular Focus On Defense Tech And Dual-Use Funds

Defense Tech and Dual-Use: Particular Requirements for GP Funding Solutions

The geopolitical sea change – in particular Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and the intensified European debate on strategic autonomy – has led to a significant increase in investor interest in defense technology and dual-use technologies. The recent strategic shift announced by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche in her new start-up strategy, pursuant to which the German federal government is to be enabled to invest directly in defense start-ups, is also expected to further boost the interest of domestic and foreign investors in the German defense sector. Funds specializing in this sector face particular challenges when structuring their GP commitments and selecting appropriate funding solutions that go beyond the general considerations outlined above.

Current Market Developments

The European defense tech market has experienced unprecedented momentum in 2024–2026. Several specialized funds have been launched or are in the process of fundraising, including funds focused on cybersecurity, autonomous systems, space technology, communications technology and conventional defense technology.

The European Commission has established the European Defense Industrial Programme (EDIP) as a binding EU legal framework for 2025–2027 through Regulation (EU) 2025/2643 of 16 December 2025, with a budget of €1.5 billion. The first work program was adopted on 30 March 2026 and includes, among other things, €100 million in equity support for defense start-ups through the FAST fund (Fund Accelerating Defense Supply Chains Transformation). Together with the European Defense Fund (EDF), these instruments are acting as catalysts for private investment. At the same time, several European states – including Germany with its Sondervermögen Bundeswehr (special defense fund) and the Sondervermögen Infrastruktur und Klimaneutralität (special infrastructure fund of up to €500 billion) established in September 2025 – have significantly increased their defense and infrastructure spending, further boosting demand for innovative defense tech solutions.

On the investor side, there is an increasing willingness among institutional investors to invest in defense tech funds. While environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns were previously often regarded as an obstacle, perceptions have shifted: defense and security are increasingly viewed as prerequisites for maintaining democratic values and thus as ESG-compatible. Nevertheless, certain institutional investors – particularly some pension funds and faith-based investors – continue to maintain restrictions on investments in the defense sector.

Legal and Regulatory Considerations for Defense Tech and Dual-Use Funds

Funds and GPs specializing in the defense tech and dual-use sectors must take into account a number of additional legal and regulatory requirements when structuring their funding solutions. These requirements can have significant implications for the availability and design of individual financing instruments:

(a) Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Screening and Investment Control: The participation of foreign investors – whether as lenders, GP stakes investors or LP commitment providers – can be expected to attract significant scrutiny in the defense and dual-use sectors. In Germany, the Foreign Trade and Payments Act (Außenwirtschaftsgesetz – AWG) in conjunction with the Foreign Trade and Payments Ordinance (Außenwirtschaftsverordnung – AWV) governs the foreign investment review of corporate acquisitions. For GP funding solutions, this means that the German government may closely review situations where a foreign lender or investor obtains influence over defense-relevant portfolio companies through a GP stakes transaction or carried interest collateralization.

(b) EU FDI Screening Regulation: At the European level, the new Regulation (EU) 2026/1386 of 17 June 2026 on the screening of foreign investments in the Union has repealed the previous Regulation (EU) 2019/452 and significantly strengthened the regulatory framework. The new Regulation requires all Member States to establish an FDI screening mechanism, harmonizes the minimum requirements for review procedures (including an initial review period of 45 calendar days) and, for the first time, extends its scope to intra-EU investments made through EU subsidiaries. It also establishes a minimum sectoral scope for screening, covering in particular critical technologies, defense goods and supply chain resilience. Member States must adapt their national rules within 18 months of the Regulation’s entry into force.

(c) Export Control and Dual-Use Regulation: The EU Dual-Use Regulation (EU) 2021/821, whose control list in Annex I was most recently updated by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/2003 of 8 September 2025 (in particular adding new controls for quantum technology, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing technologies), and the German War Weapons Control Act (Kriegswaffenkontrollgesetz – KrWaffKontrG) may indirectly affect the funding structure. Where a GP or its portfolio companies develop or distribute goods or technologies subject to export controls, certain investor groups – particularly those with links to sanctioned jurisdictions – may be excluded as funding partners. This narrows the pool of potential lenders and GP stakes investors and requires thorough know-your-customer (KYC) and sanctions screening procedures.

(d) Security Clearances and Classified Information Protection: Portfolio companies in the defense sector are frequently subject to the Security Clearance Act (Sicherheitsüberprüfungsgesetz – SÜG) and the classified information protection requirements of the competent federal ministry. Changes to the GP's shareholder structure – for example through a GP stakes transaction – may necessitate renewed security clearance checks for the individuals and entities involved. This can significantly increase the timeframe and complexity of certain funding solutions.

(e) NATO and Allied Requirements: For portfolio companies participating in NATO programs or bilateral defense cooperation arrangements, additional requirements may apply regarding ownership structure and the origin of capital. In particular, US ITAR regulations (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and CFIUS requirements (Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States) may become relevant where portfolio companies use US technology or are integrated into the US supply chain.

(f) ESG Regulation and EU Taxonomy: The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the EU Taxonomy Regulation present particular challenges for defense tech funds in terms of classification and disclosure. The European Commission published a proposal for a revised SFDR in November 2025 (known as SFDR 2.0), which introduces a three-category system for sustainability-related financial products (“Sustainable,” “Transition,” “ESG Basics”) and largely eliminates entity-level disclosures. The Council agreed its negotiating position on 24 June 2026; trilogue negotiations are expected to commence in late 2026. While defense investments are not inherently taxonomy-harmful, considerable uncertainties remain regarding the classification of certain weapons systems and dual-use technologies. This may influence the willingness of certain institutional investors and lenders to act as funding partners and requires careful alignment of the fund documentation.

Impact on Individual Funding Solutions

The aforementioned regulatory considerations have concrete implications for the availability and design of individual funding solutions for defense tech and dual-use funds:

GP Commitment Financing: Collateralization through carried interest claims and fund interests is in principle also available for defense tech funds, but requires careful examination of whether the granting of security could result in the lender obtaining indirect influence over security-relevant portfolio companies. In practice, additional covenants are frequently agreed to ensure that the lender does not acquire operational control rights over defense-relevant assets in an enforcement scenario.

GP Stakes: This form of financing is particularly sensitive in the defense tech sector, as the acquisition of a minority stake in the GP may establish indirect influence over portfolio companies. An FDI review is required in many cases, particularly where the GP stakes investor is domiciled outside the EU/EEA. In practice, this has led defense tech GPs to preferentially seek European or NATO-allied GP stakes investors.

Co-investment by LPs: In the defense tech sector, the participation of certain LPs in the GP commitment may trigger additional regulatory reviews, particularly where the LP is attributable to a state or state-related entity. Sovereign wealth funds from certain jurisdictions may be excluded as funding partners or may trigger significant regulatory hurdles.

Carried Interest Monetization: This solution is in principle well suited to defense tech GPs, as it does not require any change to the GP's ownership structure. However, it must be ensured that the assignment or pledging of carried interest claims does not lead to an impermissible disclosure of confidential information regarding defense-relevant portfolio companies.

Practical Guidance for Defense Tech and Dual-Use GPs

Early Regulatory Analysis: GPs should, with the involvement of legal advisers with expertise in foreign trade law, export control and defense regulation, conduct a comprehensive regulatory analysis during the fund's conceptual phase to understand the implications of the investment strategy for the available funding solutions.

Careful Selection of the Investor Base: The origin and structure of funding partners should be reviewed for regulatory compatibility at an early stage. Investors from NATO and EU states are generally less problematic than those from third countries. Robust KYC and sanctions screening procedures are essential.

Tailored Fund Documentation: The fund documentation (limited partnership agreement (LPA), side letters, subscription agreements) should contain specific provisions addressing the particular regulatory requirements of the defense tech sector, including information barriers, transfer restrictions and investor compliance obligations.

Preference for Non-Dilutive Structures: Given the regulatory sensitivity of ownership changes in the defense sector, GPs should favor funding solutions that do not require changes to the GP's ownership structure – in particular GP commitment financing, carried interest monetization and management fee lines. GP stakes transactions remain possible but entail considerable additional regulatory complexity.