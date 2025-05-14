AlixPartners' 2025 DACH Debt Report: Commercial Headwinds Meet Maturity Walls

AlixPartners' 2025 DACH Debt Report provides an in-depth analysis of the changing financial landscape across the region, as companies respond to shifting economic conditions and new challenges.

After a prolonged period of elevated interest rates and constrained liquidity, recent monetary policy shifts have offered some relief, including a moderation in eurozone inflation and a slight decline in borrowing costs from historic highs. However, new challenges have come to the fore, particularly impacting export-oriented businesses, due to the introduction of US tariffs and increasing transatlantic trade uncertainties.

EU-wide levies targeting critical sectors such as steel, aluminum, and automobiles are applying further pressure to large corporations, leading to declining earnings and tighter margins. This dynamic is exacerbating refinancing difficulties, particularly for companies already managing elevated leverage levels and facing imminent maturity walls, as pandemic-era borrowing approaches its end. These factors create a complex environment for businesses navigating their financial strategies.

Our report also examines the growing importance of alternative funding sources, as limitations in traditional financing options have accelerated the expansion of private debt and direct lending solutions.

You can read the full report below or download a copy here for comprehensive insights into the strategies companies are employing and how these trends are shaping the future of capital markets in the region this year.

