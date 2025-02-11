The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) 2025 continues to evolve, offering a streamlined and attractive pathway for non-EU nationals and their families to secure permanent residence in Malta. This is the updated overview of the Permanent Residence Programme reflecting the recent changes to the investment requirements of the PRP effective from 2025.

Malta Permanent Residence Programme 2025

With updated requirements effective 1st January 2025, the Malta Permanent Residence Programme - MPRP reinforces its reputation as a robust and reputable residency-by-investment programme, ideal for non-European individuals seeking security, mobility, and quality of life in Europe. The 2025 MPRP programme is regulated by means of Legal Notice 310 of 2024.

What is the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP)?

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) grants permanent residency to qualifying applicants and their dependants. Successful applicants can reside and work in Malta indefinitely and enjoy visa-free travel within the Schengen Zone for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

To sustain its value and preserve the MPRP's standing as a strong and reputable residency-by-investment programme, its eligibility criteria and investment requirements have been updated in 2025 to align with current economic and market dynamics.

What are the Malta Permanent Residence Programme requirements for 2025?

To apply for the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) in 2025, applicants must meet the following requirements: demonstrate a minimum level of wealth, invest in property, make a donation to charity and pay government contribution and administrative fees.

Minimum Wealth Eligibility Criteria

In order to qualify to submit an application for Maltese Permanent residency, applicants must demonstrate possession of assets:

Option 1: Minimum of €500,000, with at least €150,000 in financial assets, OR Option 2: Minimum of €650,000, with at least €75,000 in financial assets

Property Investment

Applicants are required to rent or purchase property in Malta once their MPRP application has been approved.

Minimum property purchase: €375,000 in Malta or Gozo.

in Malta or Gozo. Minimum property rental: €14,000 annually in Malta or Gozo.

Administrative Fees and Contributions

Main Applicant:

Non-refundable administration fee of €50,000, payable in two instalments:

€15,000 payable within 1 month from submission of the MPRP application

€35,000 payable within 2 months from the issuance of a Letter of Approval in Principle.

Non-refundable contribution of:

€30,000 in respect of applicants who purchase a property under the MPRP.

€60,000 in respect of applicants who rent a property under the MPRP.

Dependants:

When including dependents in an MPRP application, this is subject to a fee of €10,000 per dependant irrespective of the age and relationship with the Main applicant.

Donation to Charity

An applicant is also required to make adonation of €2,000 to a Maltese charitable organization.

Malta Permanent Residence Program: Property Rental Option Summary

Single Applicant Main Applicant & Spouse Family of 3 Family of 4 Administration Fee €50,000 €60,000 €70,000 €80,000 Contribution €60,000 €60,000 €60,000 €60,000 Donation to Charity €2,000 €2,000 €2,000 €2,000 Property Rental €14,000 €14,000 €14,000 €14,000 Total €112,000 + Property Rental €122,000+ Property Rental €132,000 + Property Rental €142,000+ Property Rental

Malta Permanent Residence Program: Property Purchase Option Summary

Single Applicant Main Applicant & Spouse Family of 3 Family of 4 Administration Fee €50,000 €60,000 €70,000 €80,000 Contribution €30,000 €30,000 €30,000 €30,000 Donation to Charity €2,000 €2,000 €2,000 €2,000 Property Purchase €375,000 €375,000 €375,000 €375,000 Total €82,000 + Property Purchase €92,000 + Property Purchase €102,000 + Property Purchase €112,000 + Property Purchase

Who can be included in an MPRP application in 2025?

In a Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) application, the main applicant may include:

Spouse of the main applicant in a monogamous marriage or in another relationship having the same or a similar status to marriage, including a civil union, domestic partnership, common law marriage, provided that, the term "spouse" shall be gender neutral, and saving the Minister's discretion to authorise, on a case by case basis, other relationships having a similar status.

Unmarried and financially dependent children who have not yet attained the age of 29.

Financially dependent parents & grandparents of the main applicant and of the spouse.

Dependents included in the application (apart from the spouse/partner) should not have independent financial means and must rely on the main applicant for support. Additionally, their inclusion may require providing proof of dependency.

Malta Permanent Residency Benefits 2025

Many are the benefits of becoming Malta Permanent Resident, including:

Residency in a Safe and Stable Country : Malta provides a secure environment to retire or raise a family.

: Malta provides a secure environment to retire or raise a family. Enhanced Processing Timelines : New measures aim to reduce processing times while maintaining stringent due diligence standards.

: New measures aim to reduce processing times while maintaining stringent due diligence standards. Generational Inclusion : Dependants, including adult unmarried children up to the age of 28 years and financially dependent parents and grandparents.

: Dependants, including adult unmarried children up to the age of 28 years and financially dependent parents and grandparents. Flexibility : No minimum stay requirements ensure the programme caters to global citizens with diverse needs.

: No minimum stay requirements ensure the programme caters to global citizens with diverse needs. Economic Resilience : Malta has demonstrated economic stability and growth, even during global uncertainty.

: Malta has demonstrated economic stability and growth, even during global uncertainty. Business Opportunities : As a hub for international business, Malta provides excellent opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors.

: As a hub for international business, Malta provides excellent opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors. Family-Oriented Lifestyle : With high-quality education and healthcare systems, Malta is ideal for raising families.

: With high-quality education and healthcare systems, Malta is ideal for raising families. Cultural Richness: Malta offers a vibrant cultural scene, historical landmarks, and stunning natural beauty.

How to Apply for Malta Permanent Residency in 2025?

Applications for the MPRP submitted from 1st January 2025 must comply with the updated criteria. The application process mainly includes 7 steps:

1. Power of Attorney: The Power of Attorney (POA) serves as the initial step in the application process. By signing the POA, the Main Applicant authorizes the licensed agent to represent and act on their behalf regarding the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP).

2. Submission of Residence Application: The licensed agent submits a complete application package on behalf of the applicant containing the government application forms and supporting documentation. The submission is made to Residency Malta Agency, which then issues a receipt as confirmation of the application's submission. At this stage there is no need for the applicant to be present in Malta.

3. Completion of due diligence checks:Residency Malta Agency employs a rigorous four-tier due diligence process to ensure that only reputable individuals and families are approved for the Programme. Both the Agency and the licensed agent share the responsibility of thoroughly verifying all applicant-provided information, ensuring its accuracy and completeness.

The first tier begins with the agent conducting Know Your Customer (KYC) checks during the onboarding of applicants. In the second tier, the Agency's team reviews the application for completeness and accuracy, identifying any anomalies or risks. All submitted documentation, including notarized and apostilled documents and translations, is carefully verified for validity. Incomplete applications are paused until the licensed agent provides the missing information on behalf of the client. The third tier involves clearance from police authorities, including checks against Interpol and Europol databases. Additionally, an in-depth online investigation is conducted. International databases are consulted to screen for sanctioned individuals and companies, and searches cover all family members, their corporate affiliations, significant transactions, donations, inheritance, business partners, and associates.

Finally, the Agency's analysts compile a comprehensive profile of the applicant. If further clarification is needed, additional questions are directed to the applicant to ensure a complete understanding of the case. When necessary, the Agency cross-checks information with due diligence companies to confirm accuracy and coherence.

4. Issue of Letter of Approval: The completed applicant file is submitted to the Approvals Board, which makes the final decision. If approved, the applicant receives a Letter of Approval in Principle.

5. Satisfying Investment Criteria: The next step for the applicant is to fulfill the investment requirements outlined under the MPRP. This includes purchasing or leasing a property, making a donation to a registered NGO or chosen organization, and paying the government contribution.

6. Visiting Malta to take Biometrics: Once the Letter of Approval in Principle is issued, the applicant and any dependants included in the application can travel to Malta to provide their biometric data, including fingerprints, photographs, and signatures, to the Agency.The collection of biometric data is linked to the issuance of the residency card, though it is not mandatory for the application process itself. Residency cards are only issued after all investments are made and the qualifying criteria are met. These cards are valid for five years and can be renewed every 5 years.

7. Annual Compliance: Each year, the Agency requires the agent to provide proof of the beneficiary's property lease, by submitting the lease agreement, and proof of health insurance coverage, by presenting the annual policy. This process is repeated annually for the first five years and thereafter at the Agency's discretion.

Why Choose Malta in 2025?

With its strategic location, Mediterranean charm, and favorable business environment, Malta remains a top choice for investors and families seeking residency in Europe.

Originally Published 5 December 2024

