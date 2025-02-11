Maltese citizenship offers Americans a path to global mobility, European residency, and generational opportunities: A World Class Passport for US Citizens

As the desire for global mobility grows, many Americans are considering a second citizenship to expand their travel freedom, access new opportunities, and secure a legacy for future generations. Malta is an EU member state known for its quality of life and economic stability. Malta offers an attractive European path through its Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment programme. Maltese citizenship for Americans provides global access and a unique gateway to Europe.

As global mobility becomes increasingly desirable, a noticeable trend has emerged of Americans exploring the benefits of obtaining a second citizenship. Malta, an EU member state celebrated for its stability, high quality of life, and vibrant Mediterranean culture, offers an attractive pathway to dual citizenship through its Citizenship by Naturalisation for Exceptional Services by Direct Investment programme. Driven by factors such as political uncertainties, safety concerns, and a desire for greater global mobility, many Americans are now considering Malta's citizenship option as a "Plan B" to secure their future. This guide provides an expert overview of Malta's citizenship programme from the experts, its advantages for U.S. nationals, investment requirements, eligibility criteria, and the application process.

Why Americans seek a Second Citizenship

For many Americans, a second passport offers benefits that go beyond mere travel convenience. Additionally, a second passport can unlock new opportunities for investment, education, eligibility for sports competitions, and healthcare in other countries. Malta's citizenship provides U.S. nationals with expanded global mobility, optimized tax structures, and enhanced lifestyle options. As a member of the European Union, Malta grants passport holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 190 countries, including all EU and Schengen countries. For Americans interested in travel, business, or establishing a home in Europe, Maltese citizenship provides unrestricted access to live, work, and study within the EU.

Benefits for Americans applying for Maltese citizenship

One of the most attractive options for Americans seeking a second passport is the Maltese Citizenship by Investment Programme. The programme is governed by the Granting of Citizenship for Exceptional Services Regulations, which outline the eligibility criteria and requirements for applicants.

Americans getting Maltese Citizenship by Investment benefit from the following advantages:

‍ Visa-Free Travel : Maltese citizenship grants visa-free access to over 190 countries, including the EU, US, UK, and Canada.

: Maltese citizenship grants visa-free access to over 190 countries, including the EU, US, UK, and Canada. High Quality of Life : Malta offers a stable political climate, excellent healthcare, and education systems, making it an ideal place to live and raise a family.

: Malta offers a stable political climate, excellent healthcare, and education systems, making it an ideal place to live and raise a family. Investment Opportunities : Maltese citizenship allows access to investment opportunities in Malta and throughout the EU.

: Maltese citizenship allows access to investment opportunities in Malta and throughout the EU. Generational Legacy: Citizenship obtained through the direct investment program can be passed to future generations, creating a lasting family legacy and providing future generations with European benefits

Why Americans choose Maltese Citizenship

The unprecedented geopolitical developments of recent years have had a significant impact on the demand for the Maltese Citizenship by Investment Programme. This surge in demand is evident from the growing number of inquiries and applications for Maltese citizenship.

English is an official language : English is the language of government correspondence, the language used in educational institutions and is very widely spoken than the native Maltese language, due to a very mixed population.

: English is the language of government correspondence, the language used in educational institutions and is very widely spoken than the native Maltese language, due to a very mixed population. LGBTIQ Friendly : Malta is known for its progressive stance on LGBTIQ rights, ranking highly on the ILGA Rainbow Europe Map and ensuring equality and protection for the LGBTIQ community.

: Malta is known for its progressive stance on LGBTIQ rights, ranking highly on the ILGA Rainbow Europe Map and ensuring equality and protection for the LGBTIQ community. Dual Citizenship: Maltese law allows for dual nationality or even the holding of multiple citizenships, without the need to give up or renounce US citizenship upon acquiring Maltese citizenship.

The Maltese Citizenship by Investment programme has seen a steady increase in interest from high-net-worth individuals and families looking to secure their future in a stable and prosperous country. The programme's rigorous due diligence process and the requirement for genuine links to Malta ensure that only reputable individuals are granted citizenship.

Additionally, wealthy Americans have been applying for citizenship by investment more frequently to future-proof their lives in an era of high inflation and political uncertainty. Malta's Citizenship by Investment Programme is particularly appealing because it allows for visa-free travel throughout the entire European Union, making it a strategic gateway for entrepreneurs and business owners. The Maltese are renowned for their hospitality and strong sense of community, which extends to foreigners, making newcomers quickly feel part of the community. Additionally,Malta's dynamic and diverse culture, coupled with its strong sectors such as tourism, real estate, and gaming, provides ample business opportunities.

Alternatives Citizenship Routes for Americans

While all countries in Europe, and beyond, allow citizenship by naturalisation, this often takes anywhere between 6 to 10 years of continuous living in the host country. Malta is the only residency route that leads to citizenship in as little as three years, that can even be reduced to one year. Malta allows applicants to establish ties with Malta during this minimum residency period with flexibility around the applicant's family circumstances. For many Americans, this means physical presence for a few days combined with strong personal, commercial and investment ties throughout the year, that vary with the family's personal, professional and business profile.

All other Golden Visas or residency schemes are effectively temporary residence permits and do not offer a clear and assured path to citizenship.

Requirements to Obtain Citizenship in Malta

U.S. nationals applying for this program can obtain citizenship through a combination of residency requirements and investment commitments, allowing them to establish a deep connection with Malta.

To be eligible for Malta Citizenship by Direct Investment, the main applicant must:

Main Applicant to be at least 18 years of age.

Applicant must take an Oath of Allegiance to the Republic of Malta.

Applicant to make an exceptional contribution to Malta through direct investment, property investment (rental or purchase), and a donation to charity.

Submit a medical examination report attesting to good health and absence of contagious diseases.

Provide a police conduct certificate from each country of citizenship, and each country where the applicant has lived for more than 6 months in the last 10 years.

Provide evidence of a clean source of wealth and funds.

Demonstrate residency in Malta for at least 36 months, or 12 months with a higher investment.

Malta conducts rigorous due diligence to ensure applicants meet ethical and security standards, maintaining the integrity of its investor citizenship programme.

Applicants must fulfil all of the following three requirements:

Direct Investment : €600,000 for applications submitted after 36 months of legal residence, or €750,000 for applications submitted after 12 months of residence. An additional €50,000 for each dependent is applicable.

: €600,000 for applications submitted after 36 months of legal residence, or €750,000 for applications submitted after 12 months of residence. An additional €50,000 for each dependent is applicable. Property Investment : Purchase a property in Malta worth at least €700,000 or lease a property with a minimum annual rent of €16,000.

: Purchase a property in Malta worth at least €700,000 or lease a property with a minimum annual rent of €16,000. Donation to Charity: A donation of at least €10,000 to a registered philanthropic, cultural, sport, scientific, animal welfare, or artistic non-governmental organization or society approved by the Community Malta Agency.

The Application Process for Americans

Americans applying for Maltese citizenship enjoy a structured and well-regulated process, typically completed within 12 to 36 months. Here is a simplified overview of the steps:

Pre-Application & Due Diligence: Applicants work with a licensed agent to gather necessary documentation and undergo preliminary background checks. Applications for Maltese Citizenship by Investment are to be made to and processed wholly by Agenzija Komunita Malta. Dr Priscilla Mifsud Parker is a Licensed Citizenship Agent holding licence AKM-ACCA. Residency Application: Applicant must visit Malta and submit a residency application. Citizenship Eligibility Application: Once the residence cards have been issued, the licenced agent submits the citizenship eligibility application containing documents such as birth and marriage certificates, bank statements, police records and evidence of source of wealth and funds. In Principle Approval: Once the residency period is fulfilled, a final citizenship application is submitted and a Letter of Approval In Principle is issued. Once this is issued the applicant is required to satisfy the three main requirements. Oath of Allegiance: Successful applicants take an oath of allegiance, solidify their commitment to Malta and receiving their Malta certificates of naturalisation. Thereafter a passport application is submitted, and a passport is issued within 1 week.

I'm American: Is Maltese CitizenshipRight for Me?

For Americans interested in dual citizenship, Malta's program offers a structured pathway to obtaining EU citizenship with substantial personal and professional advantages. However, the program requires a significant investment and a commitment to building a genuine connection with Malta.

Malta offers a range of residency and citizenship options for Americans seeking a better quality of life in a European country. Whether you are looking for permanent residency or citizenship, Malta's stable economy, favourable tax regime, and excellent standard of living make it a compelling choice.

Our Citizenship Services for Americans

For over 20 years, we have been a foremost citizenship and naturalisation law firm, assisting hundreds of individuals and families naturalise as Maltese citizens. We have extensive experience representing American companies and families and US citizens obtaining Maltese citizenship, take up residency in Malta or set up wealth structures and family offices, only occasionally in the context of a full US expatriation or renunciation of US citizenship. Often Maltese citizenship is an additional citizenship to open up global opportunities.

We operate a Malta-American Desk facilitating and personalising services for American citizens. We offer American families the following services in relationship to Malta Citizenship by Investment:

advising you on your eligibility and your chances of success before filing your application;

providing you with pre-immigration tax advice and ongoing tax advice;

guiding you with the preparation and forwarding of the necessary documentation;

vetting and preparing all supporting documentation for submission;

assisting you with the purchase / rental of property in Malta including applications for AIP permits (foreigners need AIP permit to purchase property in Malta), reviews of your contract, liaising with the notary.

Applications for Maltese Citizenship by Investment are to be made to and processed wholly by Agenzija Komunita Malta. Within the firm, senior partner Dr Priscilla Mifsud Parker is a Licensed Citizenship Agent, holding licence AKM-ACCA.

Originally Published 16 January 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.