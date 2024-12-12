Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP): Amendments Effective January 1st, 2025

The MPRP grants international investors the right to reside in Malta through investment, applicable exclusively to non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals.

Legal Notice 310 of 2024 introduced changes to the programme, which is applicable to applications submitted on or after January 1st, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Asset Requirements:

Main applicants must demonstrate ownership of assets valued at a minimum of €500,000, including at least €150,000 in financial assets. From January 1st, 2025, applicants can alternatively show ownership of assets valued at €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets.

Dependants:

Prior to the changes, a dependant included a child (biological or adopted) of the main applicant or spouse, aged over 18, unmarried, and financially dependent on the main applicant. From January 1st, 2025, a dependant child must be under 29 at the time of application. However, this age restriction does not apply to adult children certified as having a disability under the Equal Opportunities (Persons with Disability) Act.

Qualifying Property

Owned Property:

From January 1st, 2025, qualifying properties must have a minimum purchase value of €375,000 in Malta or Gozo. Previously, the minimum was €300,000 for properties in Gozo or southern Malta and €350,000 elsewhere.

Rented Property:

As of January 1st, 2025, qualifying rented properties must have a minimum annual rent of €14,000 in Malta or Gozo. Previously, the minimum was €10,000 for properties in Gozo or southern Malta and €12,000 elsewhere.

Administration Fees

For applications submitted from January 1st, 2025:

Main Applicants:

A non-refundable fee of €50,000 (increased from €40,000) applies.

€15,000 is payable within one month of application submission.

The remaining amount must be settled within two months of receiving the approval-in-principle letter.

Dependants:

A fee of €10,000 (up from €7,500) applies per dependant.

€5,000 (non-refundable) is due within two months of the approval-in-principle letter.

The balance must be paid within eight months of receiving the approval-in- letter.

Dependants added after the certificate of residence issuance must pay the non-refundable fee upon application.

Contributions

Main applicants must pay increased contributions as follows:

For those opting for qualifying owned property: €30,000 (up from €28,000).

For those opting for qualifying rented property: €60,000 (up from €58,000).

These contributions must be paid within eight months of receiving the approval-in-principle letter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.