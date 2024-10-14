Family Reunification Process Improvements

The President of the Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (AIMA) announced improvements for family reunification processes, with the goal of expediting the integration...

The President of the Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (AIMA) announced improvements for family reunification processes, with the goal of expediting the integration of regularized immigrants and to provide them with the opportunity to bring their families to Portugal. The first improvement will include more appointment slots for family reunification applications; the second is that parents with children ages 0-18 (expanded from 5-15 years old) can now register and schedule appointments on the online system (previously, appointments were not available due to a backlog); and the third improvement is that authorities will prioritize family reunification applications over other types of visa applications.

