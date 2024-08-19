Updated Financial Information Now Required For Applications In East Malaysia

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Effective immediately, the Malaysian government has required employers to submit a Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) form with the financial information updated for the current year with any Professional Visit Pass or Employment Pass applications filed with the State Immigration Department in East Malaysia (Sarawak). Employers must ensure that their status is marked as “Existing” on the first page of the SSM form. Previously, the financial information was not required to be updated for the current year. Companies that are unable to provide the updated financial information must provide proof (i.e., pre-lodgment receipt) that they have completed the audit process and are awaiting an update in the SSM system. The Sarawak immigration authorities will place applications on hold if employers fail to comply with this requirement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.