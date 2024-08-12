ARTICLE
12 August 2024

Document Requirements For Professional Visit Pass Applications To Be Relaxed

Malaysia Immigration
Effective August 16, 2024, Malaysia's Expatriate Services Division (ESD) of the Immigration Department will relax the requirements for Professional Visit Pass applications. The following documents will no longer be required: bank guarantee, offer letter, acceptance letter, job description, working schedule, academic certificate, and updated resume. The full simplified list can be found here. This relaxation of the documentary requirements is consistent with the government's continuous efforts to streamline Malaysia's immigration processes.

