Malta's Family Office Landscape: Structures, Rules, And Opportunities | Rachel Coleiro With Claire Tanti (Video)

Camilleri Preziosi hosts the inaugural episode of the Malta Family Office Series podcast, featuring an in-depth conversation with the Deputy Head of the MFSA's Investment Services Supervision Unit.

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It was our pleasure to host the first episode of the Malta Family Office Series as part of the CP Sound Bites podcast series, where we sat down with the Deputy Head of the MFSA’s Investment Services Supervision Unit for an in-depth discussion on one of Malta’s most exciting recent developments in the financial services sector — the structuring and operation of family offices in Malta.

The conversation explored the key distinctions between single and multi-family offices, the regulatory advantages of the Notified Professional Investor Fund structure, the private trust company framework, and the sophisticated integrated approach that combines both.

Stay tuned for more episodes in the series, where we will continue to unfold the tax, back office, and broader operational dimensions of family offices in Malta.

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