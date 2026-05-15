Malta's Family Office Landscape: Structures, Rules, And Opportunities | Rachel Coleiro With Claire Tanti (Video)

Camilleri Preziosi commands an outstanding reputation amongst clients and peers as a leading Maltese corporate law firm. We are regularly ranked as a top-tier firm by Chambers, IFLR1000 and Legal 500. We retain a strong commitment to deliver a quality service in the practice of law. We do this by combining technical excellence with a solution-driven approach.
Camilleri Preziosi: Technical excellence, practical solutions.
within Wealth Management, Privacy and Employment and HR topic(s)
in European Union
The conversation explored the key distinctions between single and multi-family offices, the regulatory advantages of the Notified Professional Investor Fund structure, the private trust company framework, and the sophisticated integrated approach that combines both.
Stay tuned for more episodes in the series, where we will continue to unfold the tax, back office, and broader operational dimensions of family offices in Malta.
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