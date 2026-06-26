Funds Focus - June 26

A comprehensive regulatory update for asset management and investment funds covering ESMA reports, Central Bank of Ireland reviews, SFDR 2.0 developments, and key compliance deadlines for Q2 2026.

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Welcome to the June 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds update – ‘Funds Focus’.

In this month’s edition we look at:

Key Dates & Deadlines: Q2 2026

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers.

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers. ESMA report on compliance and internal audit functions

ESMA released a report following its Common Supervisory Action on the establishment of effective compliance and internal audit functions in the investment management sector.

ESMA released a report following its Common Supervisory Action on the establishment of effective compliance and internal audit functions in the investment management sector. ESMA report on MiFID sustainability aspects

ESMA released the results of its Common Supervisory Action on how sustainability is integrated into firms’ suitability assessment and into processes and procedures for product governance.

ESMA released the results of its Common Supervisory Action on how sustainability is integrated into firms’ suitability assessment and into processes and procedures for product governance. CBI letter on Depositaries’ risk management assessment of FMCs

The letter follows a Thematic Review to assess how Depositaries apply UCITS and AIFMD requirements to assess risks associated with fund management company organisation at onboarding and on an ongoing basis.

The letter follows a Thematic Review to assess how Depositaries apply UCITS and AIFMD requirements to assess risks associated with fund management company organisation at onboarding and on an ongoing basis. CBI thematic review: Compliance function MiFID firms

The CBI released findings from its Thematic Assessment: Compliance Function in the MiFID Investment Firm Sector. The CBI sent the report directly to any firms directly involved in the thematic review process.

The CBI released findings from its Thematic Assessment: Compliance Function in the MiFID Investment Firm Sector. The CBI sent the report directly to any firms directly involved in the thematic review process. ESMA T+1 consultation

ESMA launched a consultation on the updated guidelines on standardised procedures and messaging protocols used between investment firms and their professional clients under CSDR.

ESMA launched a consultation on the updated guidelines on standardised procedures and messaging protocols used between investment firms and their professional clients under CSDR. CBI Notice of Intention: ESMA LMT Guidelines

The CBI published a notice of intention regarding application of ESMA’s Guidelines on LMTs of UCITS and open-ended AIFs. The CBI expects full compliance with the Guidelines from 7 May 2026.

The CBI published a notice of intention regarding application of ESMA’s Guidelines on LMTs of UCITS and open-ended AIFs. The CBI expects full compliance with the Guidelines from 7 May 2026. IOSCO report on valuing open-ended funds

IOSCO published a report setting out 13 recommendations to enhance the reliability, consistency and transparency of valuation practices across global investment funds.

IOSCO published a report setting out 13 recommendations to enhance the reliability, consistency and transparency of valuation practices across global investment funds. European Commission Money Market Fund report

The European Commission published a report on the adequacy of the MMF Regulation from a prudential and economic perspective.

The European Commission published a report on the adequacy of the MMF Regulation from a prudential and economic perspective. SFDR 2.0; European parliament and Council proposals

The European Parliament has released its draft proposed edits to SFDR 2.0 and the European Council has also given preliminary indications of its position.

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