Episode 133: Global Financial Centres: Geopolitics, Digital Transformation, AI (Podcast)

FinanceMalta speaks with Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of the World Alliance of International Financial Centres, exploring the evolving landscape of global financial centers. The discussion examines how geopolitical shifts, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence are reshaping international finance hubs and their strategic positioning in the modern economy.

Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.

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In this episode of The FinTalks, FinanceMalta speaks with Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director, World Alliance of International Financial Centres, during the 18th FinanceMalta Conference.

To listen to the podcast, click here.

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